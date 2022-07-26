TikTok trend blamed for uptick in car thefts in Charlotte, CMPD says

More than 200 cars have been stolen within the last two weeks in Charlotte, police said Monday.

Investigators are concerned about the spike in thefts and the type of cars being targeted.

There is a TikTok video that shows a simple way to steal Hyunda and Kia cars.

“They are bypassing the ignition and steering column and getting access to the vehicle,” said William Wallace, an automobile theft investigator with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Once the thieves do that, they can steal the car.

Police say the best way to protect yourself is to make your car a hard target.

“Layer their vehicle with auto-theft devices,” Wallace said. “A great example -- you can buy a club for your steering wheel or kill switch for your ignition.”

