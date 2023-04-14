‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested by UK Police on outstanding warrants from multiple states

An Alabama man known as the “TikTok Trickster” who was facing charges in multiple states was arrested by University of Kentucky Police Friday morning, the university said.

Brenton Fillers, 54, was arrested at UK Chandler Hospital on outstanding warrants from multiple states, UK said. He is known for allegedly defrauding people through social media.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas, property theft in Alabama, felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas and theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee. He could face additional charges in Kentucky.

“Today’s arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement,” said UK Police Chief Joe Monroe. “We want to extend our thanks to the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County (Alabama) Sheriff’s Office, who have assisted UK Police with the investigation.”

UKPD responded to the hospital after a report of someone matching Fillers’ description and arrested him there. He will be booked into the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing, police said.

Police Chief John Barber, in Spanish Fort, Ala., told Fox 26 in Houston that Fillers had a criminal history spanning more than 30 years, and is “a prolific con man.” Barber told the station that Fillers used many aliases on social media to con women out of money.