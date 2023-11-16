TikTok and Twitter are flooded with videos showing South Florida flooding after drenching storm

Most of southeast Florida saw up to 8 inches of rain on November 15, turning streets into rivers and knocking power out for more than 100,000 homes and businesses and closing some schools.

An unnamed storm system that formed near the Florida Keys dumped buckets of rain on south Florida residents starting on Tuesday, November 14, and continuing through early Thursday morning.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties saw the strongest winds and the most flooding, with gusts up to 51 miles per hour and 7.6 inches of rain measured in Coral Gables.

Like with any major storm that churns over any part of the state, plenty of Floridians and news outlets took to social media to post videos of the damage.

Some are likening the storm to a "mini hurricane" or worse, others are strolling through the aftermath while listening to Soulja Boy.

Here's a roundup of videos people posted from south Florida during the floods on November 15.

Flooding in South Florida on TikTok

Flooding in South Florida on X (Twitter)

Feels like these little storms are going to be a common occurrence in lieu of hurricanes. (I'm not a meteorologist) This is the second storm this year to hit South Florida where damage and flooding is out of the ordinary. https://t.co/gs776mNO5C — duanger (@_duangerous) November 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Flooding in Florida this week is going viral in videos like these