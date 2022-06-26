TikTok User Says She Received Indecent Exposure Citation For Shorts, Crop Top Outfit

A woman said that she received an indecent exposure citation at a music festival in Winnfield, Louisiana, earlier this month for wearing a crop top and shorts, the Shreveport Times reported.

Casey LaCaze-Lachney showed off the alleged outfit, a black crop top and denim shorts, in a TikTok video to her followers.

In response, the Winnfield Police Department skirted around mentioning LaCaze-Lachney and referred to an “unnamed citizen” who went on social media “blasting police officers.”

“However, 3 female officers responded to various complaints about the person’s attire and the person of interest was issued a citation under the city ordinance,” the department stated.

Fines for the first offense of indecent exposure carry an up to $300 with the department, the post explained. The department vowed to not get into a “social media war with anyone.”

“We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action,” the department said.

More of LaCaze-Lachney’s videos about her outfit can be viewed on her TikTok page.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

