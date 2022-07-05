TikTok user’s viral response to being called 'so fat' by a random stranger leaves him speechless

A TikTok user recently went viral for her response to being called fat by a random stranger in a restaurant.

Food vlogger and strawberry lover @Strawberrifyme was filming herself trying a strawberry dessert to review for her over 59,000 followers when a stranger suddenly interrupted her.



As she shows her slice of strawberry shortcake to the camera, the stranger can be heard asking, “Mademoiselle, are you going to eat all of that?” offscreen.

“I don’t know. I think I could,” she says,

“That’s the reason you are so fat. You know, I’m looking at you,” he continues, to which she sarcastically replies, “Exactly. That’s how I stay popular, being fat.”

The man solely replies, “OK.”

“Me: unfazed. Try growing up Asian… also called gorgeous the same day,” the TikTok video’s onscreen text says.

The video of her interaction with the stranger, posted last week, has garnered over 2.6 million likes and over 27,000 comments.

Many TikTok users praised the food blogger for her reaction to a fat shamer in public, with one user commenting, “I aspire to be this level of unbothered.”

“The audacity of a complete stranger. I would have literally gone feral on him. Kudos to you for keeping your cool,” another user wrote.

“Wowwwwww bruh – god knew not to put me in that situation. Girl, you are so graceful and beautiful. Good for you love,” another user said.

Featured Image via @strawberrifyme