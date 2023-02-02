TikTok video alludes to Coastal Carolina students getting arrested for underage drinking

A TikTok video that alludes to Coastal Carolina University students getting arrested over the weekend has garnered over 72,000 views.

The video, posted two days ago, said: “half of coastal this past weekend.”

Then, a photo of J. Reuben Long Detention Center pops up.

More than a dozen people under the age of 21 were arrested on Friday or Saturday for various crimes, according to online booking records. The charges included:

Beer and wine purchase, consumption, or possession by a minor

Unlawful use of license/fake ID

Public disorderly/public intoxication.





All of the people arrested on those charges were booked into the detention center and released one or two days of their arrest date. Each person’s bond totaled between $200 to $500 for each charge.

At least two of the arrested people went to Coastal Carolina or still attend, according to the university’s website. Jennifer Gouthro, 19, was arrested Jan. 19 and is listed as a member of CCU’s cheerleading roster for the 2022-23 season. Jillian Burrns, 20, is named on the Dean’s List.

Both suspect’s listed address on the booking site matches information provided on CCU’s website.

It is not clear if the other underage people arrested are college students.

June Wood, a Conway spokeswoman, said the city’s police department assisted on a case that charged at least eight people with underage drinking.

Wood wasn’t sure which agency led on the case and couldn’t provide police reports, but she speculated that it could be the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

A message seeking comment from SLED was not immediately returned.

A spokesman for Coastal Carolina wasn’t aware of the arrests but said he would look into it Wednesday.

The Conway Police Department, SLED and campus police for Coastal Carolina were all listed as the arresting agencies for one or more of the people arrested.