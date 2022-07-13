TikTok video from Blogilates' Cassey Ho depicting 'perfect' body types of different eras goes viral

Blogilates' Cassey Ho had her own body edited to match the beauty standards for women throughout history in a video that has gone viral since being uploaded on Tuesday.

Using a series of edited visual representations of herself, the CEO and head designer of the fitness brand Popflex and Blogilates covers the purportedly ideal body types of different time periods, including the 2020s, 2010s, 2000s, 1990s, 1950s and from 1400 through the 1700s.

The video begins with the 2020s, where Ho describes the ideal body type as “Thicc everything + tiny waist. Squats or implants - don’t care.” Moving on to the 2010s, she describes the decade as “the summer of Tumblr thigh gaps.” She refers to the 2000s as an era of “VS Angels” where the ideal body type featured “big boobs, long legs, and toned but not too toned flat stomachs.”

Moving on to the 1900s, Ho describes the 90s as a time of emaciation where the perfect body was referred to as “heroin chic.” The 1950s glorified the hourglass figure popularized by American actor Elizabeth Taylor. The TikToker describes the 1920s as an era where women would often bound their chest to flatten them.

During the Italian Renaissance from the 1400s to the 1700s, Ho explains that women who maintained full figures were viewed as having a perfect body as those with thin figures were considered poor.

At the end of the video, Ho states: “Treating your body like a fast fashion trend is so out of style.”

Many TikTok users were impressed by the creator’s realistic editing.

“The fact that all the edits look so natural… daaaamn,” one user wrote.

“I’m terrified of the internet. All those looked real… omg,” another user commented.

The video has garnered over 5 million views and 870,000 likes since being uploaded.

Featured Image via @blogilates

