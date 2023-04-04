Tiktok video captures people fleeing, gunfire in fatal Yadkin Road hookah lounge shooting

A video posted to social media on Monday captured at least eight gunshots outside a Yadkin Road hookah lounge Sunday where police say four were injured and one was killed.

Anthony Bradshaw, 30, of Fayetteville, was killed in the shooting at the EV Lounge hookah bar in the 5000 block of Yadkin Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were called to the bar at 10:55 p.m. after a gun battle began in the bar’s lobby and moved to the parking lot. Two were shot inside the lounge, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Bradshaw and another man were shot outside of the bar. The other man, whose name was not released, was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said Monday.

A man was killed and four other people were injured during a shooting at the EV Lounge on Yadkin Road on Sunday, April 2, 2023, the Fayetteville Police Department reported.

The 19 seconds of video, posted to Tiktok on Monday, begins in the building with a man yelling, “Come on, let’s go,” before panning to show stools overturned and people rushing around. As the person recording runs into the parking lot, people can be seen running out of the building, with the cameraman saying, “On God, they popped somebody!”

The camera then pans back to the building, where people continue to run out the door.

The video then cuts to the cameraman standing next to a car as six gunshots ring out in the background. Hearing the gunshots, the cameraman begins to run, and two more gunshots can be heard as he screams, “Go, go, go, go, go!”

The shooting marked Fayetteville’s 10th homicide in 2023, police said.

