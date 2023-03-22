TikTok video shows civilian in front seat of Richmond County sheriff's patrol car

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a TikTok video was posted showing a civilian sitting in the driver's seat of a patrol vehicle.

The video shows a civilian female sitting in the driver’s seat of a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, hinting that it had been stolen, according to a news release. The sheriff's office Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation and determined the patrol vehicle was not stolen.

The video was originally posted by user @ammarietammera, but was reposted by a larger creator @milkyjayyway – who has almost 55,000 TikTok followers. TikTok is a social media app many use as a platform to upload and watch short videos.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County Sheriff's Office comments on recent TikTok video