TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit

A TikTok video shows a Montana woman's bed frame covered in frost as a cold snap takes hold in the state.

She said she lives in a trailer with heat but woke up Wednesday to find her headboard covered in frost.

Temperatures continue to drop in the state with wind chills reaching as low as minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday.

A video circulating on TikTok shows just how low temperatures have already reached in Montana.

TikTok user Sarah Belle shared footage Wednesday of frost covering her bedframe after temperatures plunged well below zero on Tuesday night.

"You want to know just how cold it is in Montana?" she asked in the video. "Um, this is my headboard."

She said the frost crept in just behind her "back pillows" on her bed.

"Holy shit," she said as she moved pillows away to show the ice.

Sarah Belle wrote in the video caption that she moved to Montana this month.

In a follow-up video on Wednesday, she said her new home is a trailer that has propane heat along with three additional heaters.

She added that it's "plenty warm in here" despite the seemingly concerning snow indoors.

By then, temperatures had hit minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit outside and it was starting to snow. Sarah Belle did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment about how she's handling the latest cold.

Other users commented that the woman should check the insulation in her home, while others tried to look on the bright side.

"Cold side of the pillow life hack," one user joked.

Temperatures are continuing to drop in the state as the week progresses and a blast of arctic air from Canada surges into the US.

"We're expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we've seen in 40 years," C. Corby Dickerson IV, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Missoula, said. Wind chills are expected to hit anywhere from minus 40 to minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday across the state.

