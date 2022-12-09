TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County

Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways.

They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis first reported about the scam over the summer, finding it has happened all across Charlotte. But now, it seems someone else could be doing the same thing in Gaston County.

Gaston County Commission Chair Chad Brown wants the community to be on alert.

PREVIOUS: ‘Bamboozled’: Charlotte couple encounters roadside scammers offering gold for cash

“I’ve heard he’s jumped out in front of people, I’ve heard he’s flailing his arms like something has happened,” Brown said.

He showed Curtis video of a man parked on highway entrance ramps, trying to get people to stop. Dozens of people have reported that when they’ve stopped, the man asks for cash. He promises to pay it back, offering jewelry as collateral.

Brown said people have lost a lot of money to this.

“Two, three, $400 and he might give you some jewelry that’s not worth anything,” Brown said.

Sarah Lee, a local radio host with 96.9 The Kat, posted several videos on TikTok about spotting the man all over Gaston County, with one video getting more than a million views. Channel 9 has blurred his face since he’s not charged with a crime.

She’s gotten hundreds of comments from people who’ve seen that person, or someone else running a similar scam, from Gastonia to Concord.

“I know of over 700 incidents,” Brown said. “People have talked about this and it’s a lot, so we want people to be vigilant.”

Brown told Curtis the person has eluded police so far but officers are aware, and that his Florida license plate came back invalid.

ALSO READ: Business owner gives $10K to mother of 7 scammed out of home

Keep driving and call the police

In June, Curtis reported on a missionary family who said they fell victim to a roadside gold scheme in Charlotte. In that case, a man was standing by a white Cadillac Escalade at an exit near University City with children in the car.

Story continues

The couple said he offered a gold ring for cash, but took off with their money. They spotted him the next day at a different exit, again flagging down drivers.

Brown said there are other ways to help if you think someone truly needs it. But if you see anything matching the description of this scam, he said just keep driving and call police.

“Nine times out of 10, it’s going to be something you don’t want to stop for,” Brown said. “Let the police come back and handle it, or roadside assistance. There’s lots of avenues for help.”

Curtis saw the scam herself. On Thanksgiving, on Interstate 77 North at Tyvola Road, she was with her family when a man jumped in front of their car. She recognized him from her previous report and called 911. The operator said they would send an officer out.

So far, Channel 9 hasn’t heard from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police about these scams.

Curtis has also sent questions to Gaston County police, but hasn’t gotten a reply.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte’s biggest banks work out plan for customers scammed by Zelle)