TikToker arrested in Odesa for sharing videos of Ukrainian military positions

Tiktoker in the courtroom

A TikTok user has been arrested in Odesa for sharing video on social media that disclosed the positions of Ukrainian military units in the oblast, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Facebook on Aug. 8.

The individual allegedly filmed video footage revealing defenses designed to secure and protect the region from the Russian military to post on TikTok.

The postsreached nearly 10,000 viewers, including Russian TikTokers.

The TikTok user has been charged with the unauthorized dissemination of information pertaining to the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The suspect is currently in detention without bail. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine