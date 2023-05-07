TikToker Bobby Moudy dies by suicide at age 46

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Bobby Moudy, a TikToker known for sharing videos about being a father, died by suicide at his Mississippi home on April 28.

In a post on TikTok, one of Moudy's daughters, Kaytlin, shared the news in a video.

"On April 28th my bestfriend was able to see our Heavenly Father. He was the most amazing dad, brother, uncle, and friend," she wrote in the caption. "He had such an impact on not only his family but those around him. He was and is still so loved by so many."

Moudy is also survived by his two other children, Max and Charleigh, and his wife, Jennifer.

In her video post, Kaytlin shared a series of throwback photos and directed people to a GoFundMe page set up for his surviving family members.

"Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend," Kaytlin wrote in the video. "On April 28th, he was a victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."

Moudy had more than 350,000 followers as of May 5. His account featured his children and their lives together. His bio even playfully noted that he was "Just here to embarrass my daughter."

In an obituary, Moudy was remembered as an Ole Miss "fanatic" and "avid outdoor enthusiast."

"He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother," the obituary from Moore Funeral Service reads. "He was happiest showing his love and support for his kids. He was often the loudest voice on the sidelines cheering on his children at their sporting and educational events. He approached life with a contagious enthusiasm and a smile."

In her post, Kaytlin wrote that her late father will "forever be remembered."

"We’re counting down the days until we see you again," she wrote.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com