TikToker Called Drew Barrymore Racist For Frolicking In The Rain And Folks Are Very Confused

A woman on TikTok has sparked some confusion after bashing Drew Barrymore for frolicking in the rain. After seeing Barrymore’s frolicking clip on social media, the woman vented in a video, saying the actress is racist because she copied a trend that was recently inspired by Black people.

The TikToker described Barrymore as somebody who wants to “dismiss and disrespect the boundaries that Black creators have set.”

“You and I both know that you’re capable of enjoying the rain and frolicking freely without filming it and posting it to TikTok,” the woman said. “You’ve just co-signed at least 3 million, 8.5×11 front and back people who go out of their way to disrespect and dismiss the boundaries that Black creators have set. And now you’re one of those people…Why is so it important to all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?”

Frolicking in the rain is now racist pic.twitter.com/L6nq3RxkJ2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2022

As Blavity previously reported, Black men started the frolicking challenge earlier this year, skipping gleefully in open fields or in their own backyards to express joy. Many social media users are now confused after hearing the criticism of Barrymore.

I can’t imagine seeing someone giggling in nature and making it about negative and about my own issues. This is some brokenness. Wew lord. — ᚲᛟᛗᚠᛁ (@AhComfy) August 26, 2022

I don’t even understand what she’s talking about? 🙄🙄🙄 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸COME & TAKE IT🔫🔫 (@backthebluebabe) August 26, 2022

I saw some black dudes playing basketball once. Man it pissed me off. I can't play basketball. — SqueezeBox (@SIGgoTapTap) August 26, 2022

I have watched this three times and I don’t understand how Drew Barrymore liking rain is problematic. Now, I’m Irish, so we think ANYONE liking rain is a bit weird, because we get so much of it. But offensive? Really? — James Barry (@JamesBarry1789) August 26, 2022

I am so confused — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) August 26, 2022

Same. I had to watch it 7 times and I’m still confused 😐 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2022

I would like to apologise on behalf of black people everywhere. After reviewing the evidence from our internal investigation, we have decided to revoke her/they/them membership from the black community. We hope they find future opportunities in other races. pic.twitter.com/FDR4DStCFW — 🇨🇺GG RELOADED🇨🇺 (@GOHGAMER) August 26, 2022

The woman who bashed Barrymore doubled down on her comments when she followed up with another video on social media.

“Y’all still went out of your way to demean me, put me down, call me out, dismiss my opinion on my own TikTok,” she said. “I simply stated she was frolicking in the rain which meant she opened the floodgates for people who go out of their way to disrespect Black creators.”

her explanation made it even more confusing pic.twitter.com/8w9qWhb6kK — j avi ☀️🏝 (@JAviQt1) August 26, 2022

Barrymore recorded her frolicking video in the courtyard of a building.

“Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity,” she said in the clip while getting soaked.

When they took part in the trend earlier this year, Black men talked about the benefits of frolicking.

“I feel happier,” one man said in a TikTok video. “I feel like every brother should experience that. Too often we walk around with the armor on, the mean mug, we ain’t gotta be that all the time.”