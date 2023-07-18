A TikToker deleted videos of screaming coming from a neighbor's home after police found the noise was being made by a chihuahua

A chihuahua barking, sometimes mistaken for a person screaming. stephanie_grafvocat

Adrielle Sigler said she heard screaming from her neighbor's house in a series of TikToks.

She has since deleted most of them after police went over and decided the noise was just a chihuahua.

Sigler has now been accused by some viewers of a publicity stunt.

A TikToker has deleted most of a series of videos about screaming coming from her neighbor's house after police told her it was just a pet chihuahua making the noise.

Adrielle Sigler, who has over 400,000 followers, posted her first TikTok documenting the situation on June 25.

"Tell me you hear this," she said, recording her neighbor's house that had some strange noises coming from inside. "Whatever it is, it's like this intense screeching."

In another TikTok posted on July 13, Sigler said she had continued to hear the screaming, and informed the police. This video amassed 5.5 million views.

Sigler urged her followers to get in contact with her the police department of her town, Jamestown, in western New York state. She said it had been "terrifying" living across from a house, and would continue to update everyone with developments.

A day later, on July 14, Sigler posted a follow-up video saying she had deleted her playlist "screaming house" which had been documenting the situation. She said the videos had gone viral, and a "flood of TikTokers" contacted the police department.

"Which is good," she said. "Because we want our neighborhood to be safe."

She said four police cars had pulled up to her neighbor's house to take a look, but nobody was in. But they could hear a "wailing sound," she said.

Sigler said the house was owned by an elderly couple who arrived back home to find the police there. She said they explained to the police officers their chihuahua was known for making these noises.

Sigler said while she initially thought the noises were coming from the couple's basement, the sound of the chihuahua, which was sitting on the porch, "matched" the sound in her videos.

"So I am ending it, I'm not making any more videos about it," Sigler said. "It is the chihuahua."

People who had been following along with the story posted their thoughts in the comments. Some remained unconvinced at the conclusion, saying they could clearly hear someone shouting for help. Others said they had seen the chihuahua in one of Sigler's videos while the noise was being made, and its mouth was "closed."

"I swear I could hear something like, 'oh my god' or something like that," one comment reads. "I really hope it's the chihuahua but I'm not sure."

Many people were convinced the chihuahua making the noise was the most logical explanation, though, sharing their own experiences.

"My chihuahua sounds like an old lady screeching whenever she gets excited that we're home or thinks someone is at the door," one person wrote. "It def sounds human."

Sigler was also praised for doing the "right thing," regardless of what ended up being the truth.

"No matter what it is, thank you for caring and for doing something," one of her followers wrote.

Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson told Insider: "The allegations made by Ms. Sigler are false."

"The sound is made by a chihuahua dog," he said. "Officers have went to the location in question more than one time for this complaint."

Sigler told Insider in an email that while "the police firmly believe it's a chihuahua," she had been contacted by a couple who just moved into the building next to her, who had seen her TikTok.

"They told me they don't believe it's a chihuahua because they hear the same screams," Sigler said.

An update Sigler posted on Sunday evening raised further questions. Sigler said the police had gone to the house four times, and they heard the screaming sound coming from the chihuahua each time.

"I wanted to believe it's just an elderly couple and it's their chihuahua making wacky sounds, and it was all my imagination,"

However, Sigler told Insider she hasn't completely given up listening out for noises coming from her neighbor's house.

"If I hear screams again that are distinctly crying for help, I will attempt to record it again, and turn the recording into the police," she said.

She added she is also thinking about putting a dashcam on her car that captures sound.

"So if I'm unable to get the sound on camera, my car's dashcam will capture the audio," she said. "The scream was so loud you can hear it down the block."

Whatever was going on, Sigler said she wanted "to move immediately," but "I don't have the funds to just go out and buy a house."

She then said if everyone who watched her videos left a tip on TikTok of $1, she could afford to move away.

This led some people to accuse Sigler of making the whole story up as a publicity stunt, and a way to get people to send her money.

In response, Sigler told Insider she is "in the public eye as a TikTok creator" and all her videos are up for interpretation."

"The same oppositional criticism could happen on one of my real estate videos, and it has," she said, referring to other popular videos on her page where she discusses property values. She added that she has to accept having supporters and followers, and the opposite.

"I desensitize myself to the negativity, subject myself, absorb it, and I'm good to go," she said.

Read the original article on Insider