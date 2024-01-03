TikToker Digging ‘Secret Tunnel’ Under Home Shut Down by Authorities

A TikToker who for over a year has documented her digging of a tunnel beneath her northern Virginia home said the project had been shut down by local authorities. The woman, Kala, said in a video that the project was halted for the time being pending an inspection and proper permitting. “They did give me a stop work order and are requiring an immediate evaluation by a professional engineer. Fortunately contrary to rumors here, it is constructed entirely below the slab of my house and it shouldn’t be too hard to get the permits and approval,” she said in the TikTok. Her “secret tunnel” series has racked up millions of views across 75 videos posted to her account dating back to October 2022.

