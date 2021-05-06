TikToker goes viral for showing mold under the icing on her Starbucks cake pop

Holy moldy!

A TikTok user's video of a moldy Starbucks cake pop is going viral and grossing out social media users everywhere.

The video posted by Taylor Boullard, who goes by username @teabezel28 on TikTok, has been viewed more than eight million times in just four days and shows the inside of a cake pop from the coffee chain's bakery.

Underneath the colorful frosting and sprinkles, you see the vanilla cake and what appears to be chocolate chips. But the cake pop isn't supposed to have chocolate chips in it.

"Uh that’s not chocolate chips ... Starbucks what’s good? 🧐" the social media user wrote.

The post quickly amassed over 741,000 likes and nearly 26,000 comments, and many TikTok users were concerned that something similar could happen to them, too.

"I literally eat those things whole so I'd never know," one wrote. Another commented "how did you know to look inside omg."

TODAY Food reached out to Boullard and she revealed that she first discovered the mold when she bit into the cake pop.

"It just felt strange like the frosting just pulled off," she said. "I’m already sort of always skeptical of food so I just looked down and before I could even start chewing the bite I took off, I saw the mold and spit it back into my hand."

The TikTok user explained that she purchased the cake pop at a Starbucks while she was on the way home from the airport in Boston and bit into it less than 15 minutes later when she was driving away. She also clarified that this is the first time such an incident has occurred at Starbucks.

The coffee chain caught wind of the post and jumped into the conversation, leaving the following comment on @teabezel28's post: "We're concerned and want to learn more so we can make it right. Please call us at 1-800-782-7282. Thank you."

TODAY Food reached out to the company and a Starbucks spokesperson shared the following statement: "At Starbucks, we have high quality standards for all of our food and beverage products. This is not consistent with those standards. We were concerned to learn of TikTok user @teabezel28’s experience. We have reached out to apologize and learn more about their experience. Upon learning of this customer’s experience, we have begun an investigation as to how this incident may have occurred."

Just days after posting the initial video, Boullard shared the following update on her TikTok profile: "Starbucks update coming tomorrow 5/5." On Wednesday, the TikTok user shared a new video and revealed that she had spoken with Starbucks.

"So they messaged me on Twitter and y'all aren't gonna like this. They decided that the best way to accommodate me for almost eating mold is to give me a $25 gift card. A $25 gift card? So do what y'all will with that information," she said.

TODAY reached out to Starbucks and a spokesperson confirmed that the company sent an apology to the customer and issued a $25 gift card for her next visit.