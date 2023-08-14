A TikToker got water poisoning while doing the 75 Hard challenge — here’s how it happened

Participants in a TikTok fitness trend called 75 Hard are consuming a gallon of water per day as dictated by the popular health program — and now they’re warning others to listen to their bodies.

TikToker Michelle Fairburn (@michellefairburn) gained over 1.3 million views, 58,000 likes and 2,900 saves when she uploaded her experience with severe sodium deficiency, brought on by the rigorous water intake demands of the 75 Hard challenge.

Now, much like the woman who claimed raw chia seeds were growing inside her, causing extreme digestive issues, Fairburn’s warnings are going viral.

Fairburn’s video — captioned “Always listen to your body. When something isn’t right, listen!” — warns viewers to “remember this video” if they’re ever considering doing a challenge that requires a “crap ton of water.”

In The Know by Yahoo spoke to Michael Hamlin — certified personal trainer and founder of Everflex Fitness — to learn more about the 75 Hard challenge and the potential danger it’s posing to TikTokers.

What is the 75 Hard challenge?

“The 75 Hard challenge is a popular self-improvement challenge on TikTok that involves committing to a strict set of tasks for 75 days straight,” Hamlin explains.

“The main components of the challenge typically include:

Follow a Diet : Stick to a specific diet plan with no cheat meals or alcohol.

Exercise Twice a Day : Engage in two separate workouts per day, each at least 45 minutes long. One workout must be outdoors.

Read 10 Pages : Read at least 10 pages of a nonfiction book daily.

Drink a Gallon of Water : Consume one gallon (approximately 3.8 liters) of water throughout the day.

Take a Progress Picture: Take a daily photo to track your physical progress.

While many online refer to 75 Hard as a challenge, the creator, Andy Frisella, asserts that it is not a fitness challenge. “75 Hard is a transformative mental toughness program,” his website states. “Think of this as Ironman for your brain.”

What is water poisoning?

Water poisoning — also known as water toxicity, water intoxication, hyperhydration, overhydration or water toxemia — occurs when a person drinks an excessive amount of water in a short period of time, diluting the concentration of sodium in the blood, says Hamlin.

“This can disrupt the body’s electrolyte balance and lead to symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headache, confusion, seizures and, in severe cases, even coma or death.”

“There’s no specific one-size-fits-all threshold for how much water is too much, as it depends on factors like individual body size, activity level and environmental conditions. This is why following a challenge off of the internet without careful consideration can be dangerous.”

Do experts recommend the 75 Hard challenge?

“The 75 Hard challenge is not medically advised for everyone,” Hamlin says. “While it might promote discipline and perseverance, it’s an extreme challenge that can be physically and mentally demanding.”

He continues, “The combination of rigorous exercise, strict dieting and excessive water intake can pose risks for some individuals, especially those with underlying health conditions or vulnerabilities.”

Hamlin advises, “Always consult a medical professional before embarking on such challenges, especially if you have any preexisting medical conditions.”

How to stay safe during the 75 Hard challenge

In order to stay safe while attempting challenges like the 75 Hard challenge or other extreme fitness regimens, Hamlin advises people to:

Consult a Professional : Before starting any rigorous challenge, consult with a medical professional to ensure it’s safe for your individual health status.

Listen to Your Body : Pay attention to your body’s signals. If you’re feeling unwell, fatigued or experiencing unusual symptoms, stop and seek medical attention.

Moderation : Extreme diets, excessive exercise or overhydration can harm your body. Balance is key to avoiding these health risks.

Electrolyte Balance : Maintain proper electrolyte balance by consuming adequate amounts of sodium and other essential minerals.

Individualization: Everyone’s body is different. What works for one person may not work for another. Customize challenges to your own needs and capabilities.

