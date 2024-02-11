TikToker helps capture suspected child predators in Southern California

A local social media star said he is protecting the streets of Southern California by helping to capture suspects wanted for preying on children. Known by the nickname “Black Biden,” the good Samaritan said his mission in life is to protect children and minors because he feels the criminal justice system is not doing enough. He spends his time setting up potential suspects through online messaging where he poses as an underage boy or girl. When a suspect agrees to meet with him, he will contact authorities and record the moment officers arrive to confront and arrest the suspect. One of the videos posted on his social media page show a suspected child predator running chaotically through a Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant in Long Beach as officers try to capture him. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on Feb. 10, 2024.

