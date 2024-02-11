TikToker helps capture suspected child predators in Southern California

A local social media star said he is protecting the streets of Southern California by capturing suspects wanted for preying on children.

Known by the nickname “Black Biden,” the good Samaritan said his mission in life is to protect children and minors because he feels the criminal justice system is not doing enough.

He spends his time setting up potential suspects through online messaging where he poses as an underage boy or girl. When a suspect agrees to meet with him, he will contact authorities and record the moment officers arrive to confront and arrest the suspect.

One of the videos posted on his social media page shows a suspected child predator running chaotically through a Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant as officers try to capture him.

The suspect, Cody Lane Oreiro, 41, of Hawthorne, eventually gets tackled to the ground by Long Beach police.

He was arrested on charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and resisting a police officer.

Although some may believe an undercover officer is behind the sting, it’s actually Black Biden. The man can be seen in the video wearing a red hoodie and gray sweatpants.

“I have caught over 156 guys who have tried to come out to harm kids,” said Black Biden. “And it’s only been a year. Many convictions, but the laws are just still not strict enough for these guys.”

Black Biden said the suspect in the Long Beach Carl’s Jr. arrest believed he was meeting up with a 15-year-old boy at the time.

Black Biden explained his methodology in capturing these suspects saying, “[We have] accounts set up on dating sites and regular social media sites — the ones all kids tend to use. And the profile that we have is obviously a young person. The [suspects] hit up the profile, wants to start texting. We then reveal to them that we’re not actually an 18-year-old, but we’re 13 or 14.”

If that person continues with their conversation, that’s when Black Biden will arrange a meeting and call the police.

In another tense video, he’s seen running alongside cops as they arrest a man who allegedly arrived to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Despite the tense and sometimes physical confrontations with suspects, ultimately, the social media star said his goal is to “ just try to protect the kids.”

When asked how long he planned to continue his crusade, Black Biden said that he would continue tracking suspects down until laws become stricter on such crimes.

