TikToker hits golf ball, tosses club into Grand Canyon, video shows. That’s illegal

A woman is seen in a TikTok video hitting a golf ball, then tossing her club into the Grand Canyon, park officials said.

Now she could face charges.

She posted the video to her TikTok on Oct. 26, the Grand Canyon National Park said in a Facebook post.

“Do we really need to say, ‘don’t hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?’” officials wrote.

The TikTok video has since been deleted from her profile, The Independent reported. But the video was shared to Reddit.

In the video, a woman is seen striking a golf ball into the Grand Canyon. Her club appears to also break off and fly into it.

Authorities identified and contacted the woman a day after she posted the video to her TikTok, park officials said.

“Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below,” park officials said in the post.

She is awaiting a court appearance at the U.S. District Court in Flagstaff, Arizona, park officials told McClatchy News in an email. It’s unclear what charges she could face.

