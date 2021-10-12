TikToker makes a meal out of her husband's lucky Asian arowana pet fish to teach him a lesson

In a recent viral TikTok, an Indonesian woman can be seen cooking her husband’s expensive pet fish to protest against his laziness.



A wife’s frustration: In the video posted on Oct. 8, TikTok user Mia Kurniawan (@miakurniawan01) is seen scaling and seasoning the arowana fish, which can go for as much as $300,000, before deep-frying it to teach her husband a lesson.









According to AsiaOne, Kurniawan wrote in an accompanying text, “My husband kept promising to clean the aquarium after I told him to. I thought it would be delicious if I fried it.”

“Already cooked and ready to eat,” she declares, showing the cooked fish. She ends the video by making a heart gesture with her thumb and index finger.

In her following TikTok videos created in response to comments from netizens, Kurniawan’s husband forgave her and is looking to buy a new pet arowana.



All about the fish: The fish Kurniawan fried is an Asian arowana, the world’s most expensive fish, according to NextShark.































The Asian arowana, more commonly known as the dragon fish, is a species native to the freshwaters of Southeast Asia.

Its glimmering red and gold scales are believed to bring good luck to many Asian homes.

It is prized as a symbol of wealth and prosperity in countries such as China and Japan. In fact, middle class Chinese men collect them the same way they collect cars.

Asian arowana are entered into fish beauty pageants as well. They can even reportedly undergo cosmetic surgeries such as eye lifts and chin jobs, which cost between $60 to $90.

The special fish cannot be brought to the States as it is protected by the Endangered Species Act.



