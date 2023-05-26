TikToker Mizzy arrested two days after being fined

Mizzy was in court on Wednesday over one of his prank videos

A London teenager who walked into a stranger's house to make a TikTok prank video has been arrested, two days after appearing in court.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, better known as Mizzy, was detained on Friday by a plain clothes officer for allegedly breaching a criminal behaviour order.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old admitted breaching a community protection notice over the 15 May trespass in Hackney.

O'Garro's prank videos have seen him become notorious in recent days.

In the latest arrest, the Metropolitan Police officer can be seen handcuffing the teenager and telling him that he is alleged to have uploaded two videos to social media - an apparent breach of the terms of the behaviour order that was imposed on him on Wednesday.

On Thursday, O'Garro was interviewed by Talk TV host Piers Morgan, with their disagreeable exchange being shared widely on social media.

Morgan took the teenager to task for his pranks, which have included pestering rail passengers and entering a man's car claiming it was his Uber.

On Wednesday, Thames Magistrates' Court heard how O'Garro, who is from Stoke Newington in north-east London, had been issued with a community protection notice last May, with a condition being he must not trespass on private property.

Entering the home without permission to film his TikTok prank breached that condition. The court heard how O'Garro walked into the property, down the stairs, sat on a sofa and said "is this where the study group is?"

Judge Charlotte Crangle fined him more than £300 and listed as a condition of the teenager's criminal behaviour order that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "On Friday May 26, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behaviour order.

"He has been taken into custody. Inquiries are ongoing."

