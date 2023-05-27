Tiktoker Mizzy charged with breaching social media order

Mizzy was in court on Wednesday over one of his prank videos

A north London teenager has been charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed after he posted a "prank" video on TikTok.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, known as Mizzy, was banned by Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday from posting videos on social media without the consent of those featuring in them.

The 18-year-old from Hackney was charged with three counts on Friday.

He will appear at the same court later.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, O'Gorro was seen being arrested by a plain-clothed police officer who references videos published on social media on Wednesday and Thursday.

During Wednesday's court appearance, he admitted one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued on 11 May 2022.

Judge Charlotte Crangle issued him with a two-year criminal behaviour order, including that he must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, must not trespass into private property and must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford, east London.

She also ordered him to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85.

