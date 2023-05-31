TikToker ‘Mizzy’ claims breach of police order was not his fault

A teenager claimed he breached a criminal behaviour order banning him from visiting Westfield Stratford City shopping centre because he wasn’t given a map of the area.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, also known as Mizzy, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday morning and was given conditional bail, a court official said.

He was handed the order last Wednesday following a series of social media videos featuring him storming into a family home and stealing a pensioner’s dog on TikTok.

He was released and was banned from posting videos without the consent of the people featured.

However the next day he allegedly filmed people without consent and visited Westfield Stratford City shopping centre which he was also prohibited to do under the order.

He was arrested for breaching the order and charged on Friday. He denied the charges when he appeared before Thames Magistrates on Saturday but was remanded in custody over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Although the case was listed for 2pm at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was moved forward to 10am after the defence arrived early, so no press were present.

However a court clerk read out a note of the proceedings to press later on in which his defence Alexandra Darke suggested Piers Morgan had baited him when he appeared on his show.

According to court officials, Ms Darke said: “He is a young prankster, he was antagonised by Piers Morgan.”

She reportedly added he wasn’t aware of the perimeters of the Westfield ban when he broke it, but knows them now.

Speaking outside court, O’Garro said the breach of the CBO was not his fault.

He said: “I explained to the court that I didn’t know the breach was on my terms because they didn’t give me the map for the CBO around Westfield and stuff like that, so hopefully that gets bust.

“I need to alternate the conditions on my thing (the CBO).”

O’Garro’s trial date was set for July 19 at Stratford Magistrates’ Court, the court official said.

