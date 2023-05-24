TikToker Mizzy fined for entering home for prank video

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro admitted failing to comply with a community protection order

A London teenager who entered someone's home without their permission as part of a TikTok prank video has been fined more than £300.

Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, 18, also known as Mizzy, pleaded guilty to breaching a community protection order on 15 May.

A court heard the incident had been distressing for the victim and her family who were at home at the time.

The judge at Thames Magistrates Court also gave O'Garro a two-year criminal behaviour order.

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, told the court O'Garro was issued with a community protection notice in May last year, with a condition being he should not trespass into private property.

He then breached that notice by entering a home of a family, she said.

She described how O'Garro walked into the property, down the stairs, sat on a sofa and said "is this where the study group is?".

Ms Hayre added he was asked to leave multiple times by both the victim and the husband.

"It was discovered that he had filmed the entire incident for a TikTok trend about walking into random houses."

The incident has caused the family "a lot of distress" and that the victims' faces and those of their two young children could be seen in the video, she said.

Lee Sergent, in mitigation, said O'Garro had apologised to the family.

He said his client was raised by a single parent and had a difficult upbringing.

"He is an intelligent young man and a young man with some potential" Mr Sergent told the court.

Judge Charlotte Crangle ordered O'Garro must not directly or indirectly post videos on to social media without the documented consent of the people featured in the content, that he must not trespass into private property, and that he must not attend the Westfield Centre in Stratford.

She also ordered O'Garro to pay a fine of £200, as well as a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85 - totalling £365.

