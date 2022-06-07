TikToker reveals real reason you shouldn’t gossip at work: ‘Keep friends and coworkers separate’

In The Know by Yahoo

Here’s why you shouldn’t gossip at work, according to one finance expert.

Before Frank Niu retired at 30, he spent a decade working as a software engineer for companies like Netflix, Grubhub and Credit Karma. Now, Niu shares his career wisdom as a part-time content creator on TikTok. When someone asked him if being “slow to trust” people at work was a good or bad quality, Niu gave an honest answer.

“The people you work with are not your friends,” Niu explained. “You shouldn’t blindly go trusting others and telling them information that you don’t need to, especially if that information could hurt you down the road.”

He advised that if you’re gossiping with a coworker, they’re likely also gossiping about you.

“The people that you work with are not your family,” he said. “You can’t go blindly trusting them. Most people put on some sort of work persona that’s not who they actually are. Keep in mind that at the end of the day, everyone is looking out for themselves.”

People felt like Niu’s advice was an honest assessment of the corporate world.

“This is why you keep friends and coworkers separate,” a person commented.

“Some coworkers will go straight to the boss with info out of context,” another wrote.

“[There is] not a single person out there that isn’t faking their work identity. Don’t let the name ‘corporate politics’ fool you … It’s everywhere,” a user said.

