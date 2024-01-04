A TikToker said she worked a full day at Kroger without actually having a job there

A TikToker said she worked a full shift at a Kroger store for free.

The creator put in six hours at the grocery store in Indianapolis, she said.

She appeared to stock shelves, put snacks in the break room, and even pay for a customer's shopping.

A TikToker said she worked a full shift at a Kroger store for free until she was caught by a manager.

The creator, who goes by Madison, is growing a following by performing boundary-pushing stunts.

In a recent video, she entered a Kroger store in Indianapolis and appeared to get to work, saying she wasn't discovered until closing time.

"I got there at 3:30, ready to rumble," Madison said, alongside clips of her pushing trolleys and re-stacking products.

She said she was there until about 10 p.m.

One of Madison's first acts at the store appeared to be helping a customer whose coupon wasn't working. "I just paid for his entire cart," she said.

Then, she said, she "organized shelves, helped more customers, and bought snacks to put in the break room" for her coworkers.

"I'm not leaving until I'm CEO of Kroger," she said.

Madison also cleaned surfaces and rearranged shelves before she was caught, she said. Her footage showed brief glimpses of these moments, as well as her in what looked like an employee break room.

Some people commented on the post saying they were employees at the store and saw her there.

One person said it was their voice heard over the PA system at one point in the video "doing the closed announcement."

Another commented that they were friends with one of the staff in the store, who had been texting for "her whole shift about" Madison.

"Aww she was nice!!" Madison replied. "Tell her she's my favorite coworker now."

Madison appeared to get rumbled, though: A staffer figured out Madison didn't work there after recognizing her from a similar stunt she filmed at Target.

Madison tried to deny it was her, she said, but the staffer told their manager.

"I packed up my things and continued working at a different aisle, but the manager still managed to find me," she said.

Madison said the manager told her that working at Kroger for free was "not allowed because of the labor and union laws."

"The store was about to close, so I had to go home anyway," she said.

"This was my first and last day working at Kroger for free. Best six-and-a-half hours of my life."

Business Insider has reached out to Kroger for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider