A TikToker says she arrived at a Croatia airport only to find that she rebooked her canceled flight for the wrong year

A woman says she got to a Croatia airport to find she'd booked her flight to Italy for the wrong year.

In a now-viral TikTok, she said she accidentally rescheduled her canceled EasyJet flight for 2022.

TikTok users left advice in the comments, but the traveler later said that she found another route.

A TikTok user said in a video that she arrived at an airport only to learn that she accidentally rebooked her canceled flight for next year.

Lex, who goes by @simp4beanz on the app, said in the comments of her video from Wednesday that she was "stuck" in Croatia and trying to get to Italy.

"As if I've just got to the airport at 6 a.m. and my flight turns out to be booked for next year," the on-screen text of the video reads.

The video shows a pan of an empty patio and Lex covering her mouth in shock. At the time of writing, the video has 1.9 million views.

Lex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, but she replied to a few users in the comments section of her video to elaborate on what she said happened.

According to Lex's comments, EasyJet canceled her flight twice and when she rebooked the canceled flight she missed the print that stated the year. Since then, she said elsewhere in the comments, she learned that EasyJet has canceled many flights from Croatia to Italy, with routes restarting in the summer of 2022.

Replying to another TikToker in the comments, Lex wrote that she "spent the last of my money on the taxi to the airport."

A few commenters shared advice for Lex and suggested that she start a GoFundMe to raise enough money for another flight to Italy, but it looks like Lex may have found a way to get to her destination after all.

"I think I have it sorted now though," she replied to one TikTok commenter.

"My dad finally answered, and I think he is going to get me two connecting flights that get me nowhere I need to be, but at least somewhere in Italy," she added.

According to a statement from EasyJet, the airline has contacted Lex to help and issued a refund.

"We are sorry to hear that Ms. Portman Andrews incorrectly booked her flight for next year," a representative for EasyJet said in the statement, referring to Lex (whose full name Insider has not yet been able to verify). "Our team has been in touch to offer assistance with transferring the flight, and as she had already made alternative arrangements, we are refunding her incorrectly booked flight as a gesture of goodwill."

Lex isn't the first TikToker to say they've experienced travel issues lately. One woman said a flight attendant shamed her for her outfit as she was boarding a recent Alaska Airlines flight. And another said American Airlines couldn't track down her cats after her flight had landed; she has since been reunited with her pets, a representative for the airline told Insider.

