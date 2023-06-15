TikToker is shocked to discover the ‘government names’ of companies like CVS and GEICO

In a “the more you know” moment on TikTok, Zaya (@goodvibesgoodtimez) shared a stitch with fellow TikToker @nisipisa, who had posted a video describing a recent purchase from “Consumer Values Stores.”

If you aren’t familiar with the establishment of Consumer Values Stores, you may be familiar with the name it goes by more often — CVS.

Feeling shocked? So was Zaya when she realized what “CVS” actually stood for. And the experience prompted her to do some further digging into what more of the common stores and abbreviations for businesses actually stand for.

Zaya called the real names of the stores “government names,” referring to the fact that the businesses have official names registered with the government when they originated.

Her findings revealed some interesting truths behind the names people hear every day:

Zaya’s TikTok viewers were equally as flabbergasted about the real names behind well-known companies and even everyday terms.

“GEICO HAS A GOVERNMENT NAME?!” wrote an evidently shocked @capwolfcosplay.

Followers also chimed in with their own real business name and general acronym findings, adding to the list of knowledge:

“I don’t think I like that I now know this information, but thank you,” commented a newly educated @smoothjasmine.

