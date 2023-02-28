TikToker slathers parents’ kitchen in peanut butter — months after doing the bathroom

Months after slathering his parents’ bathroom in peanut butter in attempt to go viral, the peanut butter prankster has struck again.

“The video went crazy so I figured I’d go bigger,” Corbin Millet, of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, told Storyful.

And when he said “bigger,” he meant it quite literally.

In a 9-second video Millet shared to TikTok, he first shows his parents’ clean, unsuspecting kitchen.

The video then jumps to that same kitchen completely covered in creamy peanut butter as a couple of jars sit in the sink. Everything from the cabinets, counter tops, oven and refrigerator are lathered by the spread.

In a comment, he said it took 28 pounds of peanut butter to cover the kitchen.

In three days, the video has been seen more than 39 million times, and it has over 4.7 million likes.

“(YOU’RE) GETTING DISOWNED,” one person replied.

“COVERING MY CHILD’S ROOM IN EVICTION NOTICES,” another said.

“The house is gonna smell like peanut butter forever,” another TikTok user wrote in the comments.

“You said exactly what you where going to do yet I was still shocked,” someone wrote.

The next day, Millet posted an update with his dad’s reaction. He was ... less than thrilled ... and also worried about ants. (Warning: the linked TikTok includes expletive language.)

“The ant infestation is gonna be wild,” one person said. “Please post the ants”

“I would get kicked out,” someone else wrote.

“Nah cause the way he came flying up the stairs I would of magically teleported to my room and locked the door,” one person replied.

While Millet has not revealed how he pulled off the kitchen prank, he previously shared a behind-the-scenes video to YouTube about his bathroom prank. (Warning: the linked video includes expletive language.)

In the video, he showed that he first tried to cover everything in plastic wrap, but it wasn’t strong enough to hold once lathered in peanut butter. He then covered the bathroom with tin foil before covering it in the spread.

The peanut butter bathroom prank cost him $57, he said, but he still had some peanut butter and plastic wrap leftover.

Millet told Storyful that pranking his parents is something he does “almost every day.”

Other pranks have included covering their living room in aluminum foil, replacing white candles with glasses of milk and making tea with hot dog water.

