A TikToker stoked viral rumors that his dad is the rockstar Dave Navarro. The singer says he's never heard of him.

TikToker Nicky Nightmare was rumored to be the son of Jane's Addiction singer Dave Navarro.

A TikTok sleuth went viral trying to debunk the myth about Nightmare's "celebrity parents."

Navarro has now confirmed to Insider that he is not Nightmare's father.

Jane's Addiction singer Dave Navarro has debunked a viral TikTok rumor that he's the father of a creator known as Nicky Nightmare, telling Insider he is "not familiar" with the TikToker.

Nightmare has amassed over 380,000 TikTok followers with videos lip syncing and playing guitar to rock songs, as well as releasing two songs of his own. However, he's attracted the most interest due to his claims that his parents are celebrities, sparking speculation about who they may be.

While Nightmare has never explicitly named his parents on TikTok, he has dropped various hints, saying in one video that he is the son "one of the biggest celebrities in the world," and his mother was "the poster on every teenage boy's wall." In another, Nightmare said, "being the son of 2 of the biggest celebrities in the world makes me wanna SCREAM."

Due to the fact that Nightmare frequently refers to his celebrity father, plays guitar, and uses the last name Navarro, followers speculated his father was rockstar and one-time guitarist for the Red Hot Chilli Peppers Dave Navarro.

In a video posted on November 24, 2021, Nightmare responded to a comment asking about his father by telling his followers to "Google it."

A Google search for "Nicky Nightmare father" brings up Dave Navarro as a featured result, fueling rumors that the pair were related. Google did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

A Google search incorrectly indicates that Dave Navarro is Nicky Nightmare's father. Google/Insider

On January 10, a TikToker who goes by @dandydemon made a video attempting to debunk the rumor. The TikToker claimed to have discovered Nightmare's real identity — which they did not reveal — and accused him of being a "clout chaser." The video quickly went viral, and has now been viewed 3.5 million times.

In a TikTok posted on January 19, Nightmare asked "who is my celebrity father?" and said viewers would know the answer by the end of the video, but he did not clarify the situation, nor did he deny the rumor that he is Navarro's son.

"I've never said that Dave Navarro is my father, Google says that Dave Navarro is my father," Nightmare said in the video. He listed names of other celebrities that people speculated were his father, including Ian Somerhalder, Justin Bieber, and Rob Lowe.

Dave Navarro — who said in a 2013 interview with LA Weekly's Danielle Bacher that he has no children and doesn't want any — is best known for his work as a singer and guitarist in the rock band Jane's Addiction and for playing guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their 1995 album "One Hot Minute." He has collaborated with artists including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, and P Diddy, and was a judge on Paramount's tattoo reality show "Ink Masters" until 2020.

Navarro denied that he had any knowledge of Nicky. In a statement to Insider, Navarro's representative said, "Dave is not familiar with this lad and not his father."

Nicky Nightmare did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

