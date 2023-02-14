A TikToker was stunned after her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding wearing a white bridal gown that looked like "practically the same dress" as hers

Viewers have resonated with Hopper's story about a nightmare mother-in-law. tiktok.com/@jazzyhop55

A TikToker was stunned when her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding in a white gown closely resembling her own.

She and her husband have since ceased contact, citing "crazy antics and poor-me mentality."

Viewers seethed with fury on Hopper's behalf and could relate to similar nightmare in-law situations.

The TikToker Jasmine Hopper is rousing age-old gripes about in-laws thanks to a viral storytime in which she said her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding wearing "practically the same dress."

Hopper and her mother-in-law, who she doesn't name in the TikTok series, had gone wedding dress shopping together. The bride ultimately opted for a "mermaid-style, lace, sequin-style gown," to complement her frame, she said.

Fast-forward to the big day, when Hopper's mother-in-law showed up in a dress that was not only white — an unwritten no-no for wedding etiquette — but which appeared to be a wedding gown that's cut and fabric strikingly resembled Hopper's own. Hopper's TikTok with a photo of the mishap has accrued nearly 11 million views since she shared it last week.

In subsequent TikToks Hopper shared afterward, she said was in the midst of doing her hair and makeup when she first spotted her mother-in-law's dress, so she didn't fully register it. But things quickly got awkward when her husband, Anthony, and his mother hit the dance floor for their first ceremonial dance, and everyone at the wedding seemed to notice. "Everyone was definitely talking amongst each other," Hopper said.

It wasn't until the next day, as the couple was looking through their wedding pictures, that her anger settled in, eventually snowballing into unbridled fury, Hopper said.

"I can't even put into words how embarrassed I am that my mother-in-law wore the same dress as me on my wedding day," she said. "It hurts my soul, it ruined all the pictures on my day. All I can think about when I think about my wedding is the dumb bitch who had my dress on."

Hopper did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Viewers seethed on Hopper's behalf, but some said her mother-in-law 'won'

Many viewers sided with Hopper, seething with outrage on her behalf. Some said it would have been appropriate to confront her about it.

"That's when the maid of honor steps in and asks her to leave," one commenter wrote. Many commiserated, with one saying that her mother-in-law had worn "her actual wedding dress from years earlier" to her wedding.

Others suggested photoshopping the mother-in-law's dress. "As a photographer, I always edit their dresses a different color," one user wrote alongside a poop emoji. "Usually brown."

That said, one highly-viewed response video to Hopper's series said her mother-in-law "won" because she knew her son would let her get away with it.

"The mother-in-law won, hands down, and she kinda ate that," retorted @hotweirdg0rl. "She knew that her son was so spineless and that you would never hold him to task enough."

"And she got to plant a seed in your marriage," the TikToker added. "There is photographic evidence that she's allowed to be that toxic. "

Her hot take, which was posted on Monday, already has over 618,000 views.

In the wake of comments about Anthony being a "red flag" or a "mamma's boy" who should've put his mother in his place, Hopper defended her husband.

"He grew up in a really codependent relationship with an immature parent," she said in a separate TikTok she shared, noting that he, too, was oblivious to the dress mishap on their wedding day. The couple has since ceased contact with his mother after his family posted photos of their newborn baby on social media without their consent, she said.

"He did it for himself," Hopper added, implying that Anthony's mother-in-law blamed her for the dissolution of their relationship. "He was so sick of all of her crazy antics and poor-me mentality."

