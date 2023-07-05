A TikToker tried to shame a coffee-shop worker for his bare feet, but it backfired drastically and viewers flocked to support the business

A TikToker filmed what appeared to be a member of staff cleaning a store while putting their bare foot on the counter. TikTok: @leeva.media

A TikToker filmed a worker cleaning a coffee shop while putting their bare foot on the countertop.

More than 3,400 comments defended the venue and commended the worker on the deep clean.

Some viewers rushed to Google to leave positive reviews for the coffee shop to boost its rating.

TikTok users flocked to support a coffee shop after a man attempted to shame the location by filming someone cleaning with their bare foot on the counter.

On Wednesday, a TikToker who goes by @leeva.media posted a video filmed outside a coffee bar named Good Day Cafe, which appeared to show a member of staff cleaning the inside of the window area with a wipe attached to their bare foot and their back foot rested on the countertop.

"This is how they clean. Would you eat here?" the TikToker said in the video, adding that he thought the behavior was "unbelievable." The TikToker said he wouldn't personally eat there and shared the general location of the store as Mackinac Island, Michigan.

The upload received more than 690,000 views and more than 3,400 comments that appeared to unanimously disagree with the TikToker's take. Many were instead impressed that the person had gone to such lengths to clean a difficult-to-reach area of the store, which some said was a good sign about their overall levels of hygiene.

"They clean areas people don't even look at i would definitely eat there," a top comment that received more than 4,400 likes and a string of replies that agreed with the sentiment read.

Others seemed unbothered by the bare feet, and they wrote that the counter could easily be wiped afterward. In fact, far from putting viewers off the store, many also wrote that the viral clip had made them want to book a trip to the location so they could specifically visit the coffee bar and make an order.

Since the video was uploaded, just under 50 people have left reviews for the venue on Google that appeared to be in direct response to the TikTok. While some left low ratings, and one user appeared to joke about finding a toenail in their food, the vast majority left five-star reviews alongside comments which referenced the cleanliness of the location.

"Damn the comment section gave the good day coffee bar 4stars," one comment on the original TikTok with more than 1,400 likes read, as several others documented the rising rating of the location as further people left reviews.

As of July 5, the venue has a Google review rating of 4.5 stars. Good Day Cafe did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The TikToker who posted the video has not addressed it further and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TikTok viewers aren't always so forgiving of bare feet showing up on their feed. The hashtag #barefooting currently has more than 53 million views on the app, where barefoot influencers such as Sue Regan Kenney and Mara Doemland share their shoe-and-sock-free lifestyle but have fought against backlash and negative comments from some viewers who said the habit was unhygienic.

