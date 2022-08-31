This TikToker Uses A Next-Level Google Trick To Save Time While Job Hunting, And It's Absolutely Genius

For this example, he's typed the following in his search bar: site:app.dover.io (engineer | developer) "react" -staff -senior -sr. -principal -lead -"c++"

Site: tells Google to search within a specific url.

The parentheses tell Google what keywords to look for in that site.

The quotation marks tell Google that you also want to see this exact keyword.

And the minus sign tells Google not to show you results that contain that keyword.

This search will bring up job applications hosted on app.dover.io that contain the keywords "engineer" or "developer" that also mention the programming language React but don't include the words staff, senior, principal, lead, or the programming language C++.