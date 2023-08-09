TikToker's claims in UI case thrown out

Aug. 9—A federal judge dismissed a TikTok personality's counterclaims against the University of Idaho professor she accused of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Professor Rebecca Scofield's attorneys filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, in December following Guillard's accusations. Guillard, in return, filed her own counterclaims against Scofield.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco dismissed Guillard's 11 counterclaims. He also dismissed Guillard's motion to summon Scofield's attorneys.

Patricco's decision comes after listening to arguments on these matters from Scofield's attorney, Wendy Olson, and Guillard herself during a July 21 hearing.

In his written decision, Patricco agreed with Olson's argument that Guillard did not offer any plausible facts supporting her complaint. Olson pointed to Guillard's own claims that her accusations against Scofield were based on spiritual research, intuition and psychic abilities.

Guillard has accused Scofield of orchestrating the murders of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen to cover up having a romantic relationship with one of the victims.

Patricco wrote that there is no objective basis to believe these claims.

"These claims are not only conclusory and unverifiable, but arguably so outrageous as to be clearly baseless and, thus, implausible," the judge wrote.

Patricco wrote that Guillard has posted more than 100 TikTok videos "falsely claiming" Scofield is behind the murders.

Olson has stated Scofield did not know the victims, never taught them in class and was in Portland. Ore., at the time of the murders. Former Washington State University student Bryan Kohberger was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to those killings. He remains in Latah County Jail.

Guillard said she believed her allegations were true and that evidence corroborating her claims would come out during the discovery process.

Patricco responded to this claim.

"To begin, Defendant cannot use discovery as a fishing expedition to find facts that might validate her counterclaims," he said. "This 'ready, fire, aim' approach is not permitted under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure."

Scofield, however, was denied the opportunity to recoup her attorneys fees. Patricco wrote that Guillard is not an attorney and cannot be held to the same standards as an attorney when assessing she has acted in bad faith.

"Additionally, the Court cannot conclude with any confidence that Defendant has purposely delayed or disrupted the litigation," the judge wrote. "Meritless counterclaims, asserted by a non-attorney, do not automatically rise to that level."

Scofield's defamation suit against Guillard is still pending. Scofield sent two cease-and-desist letters to Guillard on Nov. 29 and Dec. 8. She stated the allegations were false and defamatory, and demanded Guillard take down the videos.

Guillard continued to post videos about Scofield, and showed the cease-and-desist letter on camera, according to court documents.

Scofield's defamation suit was filed Dec. 21.

