TikTokers are eating burnt oranges to regain taste and smell lost to COVID-19, but it probably won't work

Andrea Michelson
burnt orange
TikTokers with COVID-19 are eating burnt oranges in hopes of regaining their taste and smell. Taylor Hoffman

  • TikTok users are eating burnt oranges to bring back their taste and smell post-COVID.

  • The remedy involves charring an orange over an open flame and eating the fruit hot with brown sugar.

  • Doctors say this hack is not backed up by science, but scent training could help.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Loss of taste and smell is a common symptom of COVID-19, and for some people, these sensory problems can persist for months.

Some TikTokers who have temporarily lost their sense of taste and smell to the virus have made the most of it, filming taste tests and chugging alcohol (which still burns, apparently).

Others have tried to get their senses back, and one supposed fix involving a burnt orange and brown sugar has gone viral.

@chelsiehill_

I’M SHOOK!! But i think this might be a temp fix 🙁 #fyp #covid #positive #wearamask #foryou #wheelchair

♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots

In a clip that had more than two million views at the time of publication, chelsiehill_ charred a whole orange on a gas stove burner, peeled off the blackened rinds, and mashed up the fruit with a couple spoonfuls of brown sugar.

Read more: The worst TikTok health trends of 2020

Like some others who tried the hack, she was able to taste after eating the hot mixture - but she wrote in the caption that the burnt orange might just be a temporary fix.

Another TikToker, madisontaylorn, said she was at 10% taste before eating the burnt orange, and she believes the so-called Jamaican remedy brought her up to 80%. Others weren't so successful.

There's no scientific evidence supporting this remedy

There's no scientific reason why eating a burnt orange would help someone regain their sense of taste or smell, otolaryngologist Jay Piccirillo told Insider. The TikTok success stories represent a lucky few who may have already been recovering their senses before they tried the hack.

COVID anosmia, or loss of smell, is believed to be caused by damage to the structures surrounding the nerves associated with smell, Piccirillo said.

Read more: How coronavirus symptoms differ from the flu, common cold, and allergies in one chart

That makes regaining sense of smell - and taste, which is closely linked to smell - after COVID-19 more complicated than recovering from a common cold. While a stuffy nose can also interfere with your ability to smell, it would be easier to treat with a nasal spray or decongestant, which likely wouldn't work for COVID-related anosmia.

"There are millions of things like that out there, particularly for conditions like COVID-related anosmia, where traditional medicine doesn't really have an answer," Piccirillo said. "We just don't have medicines or treatments that work, so when you go out on the internet, you see tons of alternative treatments."

Scent training can help rewire your brain to smell again

For those who have lost their sense of smell due to COVID-19, olfactory training (or scent training) could offer a path to healing. This form of therapy involves taking a big whiff of a strong scent like cinnamon, mint, or citrus, and concentrating on your memory of the smell.

"We think it works with neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to change," Piccirillo told Insider. "Our brains are constantly changing as we learn and experience new things. And with COVID anosmia, in some way or another, the nerves in the olfactory system have been altered by COVID."

Read more: Meet the 'long-haulers': A growing chorus of coronavirus patients have had symptoms for more than 100 days

By practicing "smelling" essential oils or aromatic foods, it could be possible to rewire the neural connections associated with olfaction, Piccirillo said. He's currently working on an ongoing clinical trial of olfactory training with COVID-19 survivors at Washington University St. Louis.

"The sooner that you begin the training after the insult, the more likely the brain will have an ability to change back to the way it was," Piccirillo said. "It's quite possible that the brain remains plastic, or able to change, during that short time since COVID."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party statePelosi slams McCarthy's 'cowardly' refusal to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Harry Dunn suspect was employed by US intelligence agency at time of crash, court told

    Harry Dunn's alleged killer was "employed by an intelligence agency in the US" at the time fatal road crash - which was "especially a factor" in her departure from the UK, a court has heard. The Alexandria district court in Virginia was told Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the US State Department and they "fled" the country due to "issues of security". The revelations came out during Sacoolas's application to dismiss a civil claim for damages against her made by the Dunn family on Wednesday. The suspect's barrister, John McGavin, told the court he could not "completely candidly" explain why the Sacoolas family left the UK - adding: "I know the answer, but I cannot disclose it." Family spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency UK authorities must "urgently investigate whether she had diplomatic immunity" at the time of the incident. Mr Dunn, 19, was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Kerry Defended Taking Private Jet to Iceland for Environmental Award: ‘the Only Choice for Somebody Like Me’

    White House climate czar John Kerry traveled to Iceland by private jet in 2019 to accept an environmental award and defended his transportation choice to a reporter at the time by calling it, “the only choice for somebody like me.” Kerry flew to Iceland in October, 2019 to receive the Arctic Circle award, an iceberg sculpture, for his leadership on climate issues and being “a consistent voice pressuring the American authorities to commit to tackle environmental matters,” according to Icelandic outlet RUV. During the trip, Kerry was confronted by Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson on whether his use of a private jet was an “environmental way to travel.” “If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me, who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry responded. The former secretary of state went on to emphasize his climate accomplishments, including negotiating the Paris accord for the U.S. and bringing Chinese President Xi to the table. “I’ve been involved in this fight for years,” Kerry said. “I believe the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean, I have to fly to meet with people and get things done,” he continued. “But what I’m doing almost full-time is working to win the battle of climate change. And in the end, if I offset and contribute my life to do this, I’m not going to be put on the defensive.” Last week, Kerry recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. Biden signed several executive orders on climate change last week aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. During his first week in office, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers.

  • Torture, forced labour rife in North Korea, U.N. says as U.S. mulls sanctions

    Torture and forced labour are rife in North Korea's prisons, amounting to possible crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, as the Biden administration weighs fresh sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme. The report, issued seven years after a landmark U.N. investigation found that crimes against humanity were being committed, also said that political prison camps run by security forces still persisted, although information is more scarce. “Not only does impunity prevail, but human rights violations that may amount to crimes against humanity continue to be committed,” Michelle Bachelet, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

  • Gunman who killed FBI agents led a seemingly mundane life. But some neighbors were wary

    The FBI on Wednesday identified the gunman who mowed down five FBI agents at the door of his Sunrise apartment — but as agents pored over the crime scene for a second day, what prompted the violent outburst remained a mystery.

  • Billionaire Robert Smith avoided prosecution after co-operating with prosecutors in largest ever tax evasion case

    A billionaire businessman who praised the Trump administration's efforts to help minority business owners and cleared black students' debt was reportedly spared prosecution for tax evasion in a deal to co-operate on another massive tax case. Robert Smith, America's wealthiest black businessman, made headlines when he pledged to pay the student debt for students graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college in Atlanta, in 2019. Mr Smith, who runs a private equity firm and is estimated to be worth $7 billion, was also a vocal advocate of the Trump administration’s financial relief efforts for minority business owners during the pandemic and spoke regularly with the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump. But according to Bloomberg, at the same time, Mr Smith was being investigated by prosecutors and the US taxman who believed he had failed to declare more than $200 million in income. According to the outlet, Donald Trump's attorney general, William Barr, signed off on a non-prosecution agreement which allowed him to avoid a potential jail term and losing control of his company Vista Equity Partners.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • World Court to hear sanctions dispute filed by Iran against United States

    Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted. A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, has jurisdiction in the dispute. Iran brought the case in 2018 after President Donald Trump's administration reimposed sanctions, following Trump's decision to abandon a 2015 pact under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear programme.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Suspected Chinese hackers breach U.S. networks

    Chinese hackers are suspected of breaking into U.S. government computers last year.Reuters sources say that the hackers exploited a flaw in software made by SolarWinds to target a federal payroll agency.SolarWinds is the company that alleged Russian hackers used to breach U.S. government networks and private firms last year.That attack only came to light in December, but hackers are believed to have breached the networks for months.U.S. lawmakers have called the alleged Russian hack a national security emergency, but this latest breach by suspected Chinese hackers marks a new twist in the saga.The Chinese hackers are believed to have exploited a different flaw in the software of SolarWinds to the Russian hackers.According to sources, FBI investigators recently found that the National Finance Center was affected by the breach.It's responsible for handling the payroll of several federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security.Reuters was not able to establish how many organizations were affected by the suspected Chinese operation. But there are fears that data on thousands of government employees may have been compromised.The FBI declined to comment.China's foreign ministry said any allegations should be supported with evidence. Reuters sources say the two espionage efforts were separate and distinctly different operations.But both show how hackers are now focusing on weaknesses in obscure but essential software products that are widely used by major corporations and government agencies.

  • Divided House approves $5,000-$10,000 fines for lawmakers who bypass security screenings

    The House voted 216 to 210 Tuesday night to fine lawmakers $5,000 the first time they bypass new security measures and $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Capitol Police installed metal detectors outside the House chamber after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, but some Republican lawmakers have just walked around the magnetometers or refused to stop after setting them off. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized the "elitist mentality" of such lawmakers in a floor speech Tuesday. Lawmakers are not allowed to bring firearms into the House chamber. "The rules apply to us, too — and it's time all of us acted like it," McGovern said. Some of his "friends on the other side," he added, "are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow." No Republicans voted for the new rule. In an email to House Republicans sent Tuesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) office urged other members to vote against the "unconstitutional metal detector fines." Other Republicans point out that they are allowed to step around metal detectors when they enter the Capitol and its office buildings. Lawmakers will now have 90 days to pay any fines incurred before the money is taken directly from their paychecks. It is "an unprecedented step," Politico reports, but it "speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has instituted new security measures for House members and their staff both inside and outside of the Capitol, and a full review of congressional security she ordered will be finished in March. She is also calling for a "9/11-style commission" to investigate the Jan. 6 siege. Pelosi said Tuesday that the security fines are "sad" but necessary after "many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe — including by dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber." More stories from theweek.comMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party statePelosi slams McCarthy's 'cowardly' refusal to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden news: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘gets standing ovation’ at GOP meeting as Liz Cheney faces vote

    Live updates on Joe Biden from the White House and Trump news

  • Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

    Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations. “Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.