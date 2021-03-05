TikTokers are pouring baking soda and vinegar down their drains to unclog them, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

Joey Hadden
·2 min read
_sorryimannie 2
One TikTok user unclogged her drain with vinegar and baking soda. @sorryimannie/TikTok

  • TikTok users are sharing a popular and satisfying hack for unclogging a sink drain.

  • TikTokers pack baking soda into the drain and add vinegar, causing a chemical reaction.

  • This is a safe and effective way to unclog your drain, professional cleaner Bailey Carson said.

A TikToker is racking up millions of views with a video that shows how she unclogs her drain with baking soda and vinegar.

The video - posted by user @sorryimannie in November - shows the TikToker pouring and packing baking soda into her sink drain. Then she pours vinegar into the sink, creating a chemical reaction.

@sorryimannie

Cleaning the clogged sink drain 🤮 follow me for more videos #bakingsoda #vinegar #bakingsodaandvinegar #asmrcleaning #sink #satisfying #fyp

♬ original sound - Annie 💕

The video had nearly 2 million views and 130,000 likes at the time of writing, and other videos highlighting the same hack have also racked up views on TikTok.

And it seems many TikTok users have also tried the hack for themselves.

"Omg I just tried this on my kitchen sink and it worked!" One TikToker commented on the above video. "I did this for my bathtub. It worked so well," another wrote.

A professional cleaner said this hack is safe and effective

Bailey Carson, head of cleaning for Handy, a household-services app, told Insider that this hack works.

She said the most common drain clogs in a household are caused by fat, oil, and grease buildup from cooking, which this hack addresses.

"Alone, vinegar and baking soda aren't strong enough to move and dissolve clogs, so to make this hack as effective as possible, pour boiling water down the drain before and after the vinegar-and-baking-soda combination," she said.

The heat from the boiling water loosens the clog by melting the grease buildup.

"Follow with a cup of baking soda and a combination of one cup of water and one cup of vinegar to loosen what the first round of boiling water missed," Carson said. "The pressure created by the chemical reaction pushes the clog through the drain smoothly."

About 10 minutes after pouring the vinegar, Carson said, pour more boiling water down the drain to fully flush out the clog.

"This is a popular and safe DIY hack used to clean drains," Carson added.

Read the original article on Insider

