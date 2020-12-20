TikTokers are pranking their boyfriends by sending them into stores for feminine products that don't exist

Lindsay Dodgson
TikTok feminine product
aileenchristineee / TikTok

  • TikTokers are sending their boyfriends and husbands into stores to ask for feminine products that don't exist. 

  • They film the aftermath of the prank, where confused men walk out of the store empty handed. 

  • "I asked the lady, 'Do you guys sell the Oochie Cooch 3000?'" says one boyfriend when he returns to the car where his girlfriend is waiting. "She looked at me like I was stupid."

  • Another boyfriend was sent in to look for a product called "Squeaky Clean-a Vageen-a."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Poor unsuspecting boyfriends and husbands are falling victim to a prank by their TikToking partners, who are sending them into stores to search for feminine products that don't actually exist.

In one video, which has over 6 million likes, Kyle Winston, who owns a TikTok account with his partner Jade Winston, comes out of a shop looking flustered and shaking his head.

"I asked the lady, 'Do you guys sell the Oochie Cooch 3,000?'" he says to Jade, who was waiting for him in the car. "First off, she looked at me like I was stupid, then she said, 'Hold on let me check.'"

He says the store assistant then grabbed the tannoy and asked, "Guys, does anybody know if we sell the Oochie Cooch 3,000?"

"Why everybody burst out laughing?" Kyle says, who is finally cottoning onto the prank. "I hate you Jade"

@kyleandjade_

“Oochie Cooch 3000” 😂😂😂 ##prank ##funny ##viral ##trend ##fyp ##couplegoals

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

In another TikTok with one million likes, Aileen Christine sends in her boyfriend Deven Rasie to look for the "Squeaky Clean-a Vageen-a."

He throws his arms out while walking back to her in the car, bemused about what's just happened.

"Squeaky Clean-a Vageen-a?" he says. "I knew that wasn't a thing."

Christine asks him what happened, to which he explains he asked at the counter for the product.

"She's like, 'Oh, what does it do?' And I'm like, 'I assume it keeps your vageen-a clean-a," he says. "And then she's like, 'Does your girlfriend have TikTok by any chance?'"

Aileen says she can't believe he actually asked someone in the store, to which Rasie says "I'm never trusting you again."

@aileenchristineee

How am I supposed to keep my vageen-a squeaky clean-a now 🙄😂 @devenchris IB: @kyleandjade_

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

"Am I an idiot?" asks the husband of TikToker Tara Thorpe in a video on their shared page that has half a million likes. "You sent me in there to get the Magic Fwem Fwem Fresh 2,000, they looked at me like I was a crack head."

Tara starts laughing in the background, while her partner, Adrian Thorpe, looks at her with exasperation.

"The cashier was like, 'Sorry, what? Yo Tanisha, come and listen to what this idiot is saying," he continued. "I was thinking, first of all, I'm not an idiot."

He says the shop assistant asked for the product over the tannoy, and everyone started laughing.

Tara asks him if he managed to get it.

"Shut up man," he says.

@meetthethorpes

MAGIC FWEM FWEM FRESH 2000 🤣🤣🤣 DC: @kyleandjade_ ##JDSmashingIt ##MONCLERBUBBLEUP ##relationshipgoals ##coupleschallenge ##fyp ##viral ##comedycouples

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Biden Press Secretary Says He ‘Will Not Be Discussing an Investigation of His Son’ with AG Candidates

    President-elect Joe Biden will not be discussing any federal investigation of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with any candidates for attorney general, Biden's incoming press secretary said Sunday.Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether Biden would promise to allow the U.S. attorney for Delaware to proceed with an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role. And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general,” Psaki said.“It will be up to the purview of an attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” continued Psaki, who previously served as former president Barack Obama's communications director. “As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision, we’re far from there at this point in the process.”Earlier this month, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” but insisted he has handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the younger Biden said of the federal probe in a statement.The former vice president addressed the investigation for the first time last week, saying he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.Psaki noted that several positions in the administration have yet to be filled and that the administration would “allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

  • General sorry for 'miscommunication' over vaccine shipments

    The Army general in charge of getting COVID-19 vaccines across the United States apologized on Saturday for “miscommunication” with states over the number of doses to be delivered in the early stages of distribution. Perna's remarks came a day after a second vaccine was added in the fight against COVID-19, which has killed more than 312,000 people in the U.S. Governors in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected. Perna acknowledged the criticism and accepted blame.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump promises 'wild' protests in Washington DC on the day the Electoral College will finalize election results

    President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his followers to rally in Washington two weeks before Inauguration Day.

  • Germany repatriates three female IS members from Syria for first time in secret operation

    Germany on Sunday repatriated three women and twelve children who were being held in internment camps for members of the IS terror organisation in northern Syria. The specially chartered plane landed at Frankfurt Airport early on Sunday morning after making an emergency landing in Vienna due to one of the children suffering from severe cramps during the flight. It then flew onto Helsinki where eight Finnish nationals arrived home. It was the first time that Germany had been so active in organizing a repatriation for adult IS members. The mission, which was organised in partnership with Finland, was kept secret until the internees' arrival in Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he was "relieved" that the operation had gone smoothly. He stressed that it was a “humanitarian mission” but also hinted that "this happy news ahead of Christmas shows that we can make repatriations happen in further cases." Some 100 adult IS members with German nationality, plus a further 150 children, are currently interned in Kurdish camps waiting for repatriation. Human Rights Watch has described the conditions in the camps as “appalling”, but Berlin has largely resisted attempts made through the German court system to repatriate the families. The German government argues that it is difficult to organise repatriations as that would mean working with the autonomous Kurdish region, with which it has no diplomatic relations. "These were humanitarian cases, primarily orphans and children who were ill, cases in which a repatriation was deemed particularly necessary and urgent," Mr Maas explained. One of the three women, 21-year-old Leonora M. originally from the east of Germany, was arrested after the flight landed at Frankfurt airport, with prosecutors accusing her of membership of a foreign terror organisation. According to Bild newspaper, Leonora M.’s husband had a senior role in IS’ feared internal security organization. She is said to have supported him in spying on other German fighters inside IS and was subjected to threats from other inmates at the Kurdish controlled camp after her capture in early 2019. The threats to her life were a reason for her being repatriated, Bild reports. While this is the first time that Germany has actively flown former members of the Islamist terror organisation back home, in November last year it assisted in the repatriation of a female Isis member and her family. On that occasion, Berlin was ordered by a German court to assist the woman in her return. Berlin is not alone in its reluctance to bring back Islamist extremists. The UK takes one of the toughest lines of all European countries against former IS fighters and their wives. While the British government has organized the return of a small number of orphans, it has also revoked the citizenship of some adults in order to prevent their extradition.

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine roll out, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough Trump's ultimate self-own

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Donald Trump 'asked Michael Flynn about using the military to overturn the election'

    Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US. According to the New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump's relentless - and up to now unsuccessful - attempt to reverse his crushing defeat by Joe Biden. Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden's victory was "rigged". Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump's defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden's victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website, Newsmax.

  • Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has bought so many COVID-19 vaccines that it will give free doses to neighboring countries

    The prime minister says there will be "more than enough" COVID-19 vaccines for every New Zealander. Spare doses will go to Pacific nations.

  • Covid live updates: Latest on rising cases and the Covid-19 stimulus package

    Although the legislation has not been released yet, the deal is expected to include direct payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Trump clashes with secretary of state Mike Pompeo over who was responsible for massive cyberattack

    Donald Trump was last night at odds with one of his closest allies, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, over who was responsible for the massive cyber-attack on the US government. While Mr Pompeo fell into line with the consensus that Russia orchestrated the hack, Mr Trump suggested without evidence that China could have been the culprit, adding that it may have also helped rig the election in favour of Joe Biden. Playing down the severity of the attack, the US president wrote: "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."

  • Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows attempted to hide his COVID-19 diagnosis and the White House outbreak

    White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, threatened to fire doctors if they disclosed any information to the public, reported the Washington Post.

  • Schumer, Toomey resolve COVID-19 relief sticking point, potentially setting stage for vote

    The Senate appeared to reach a major breakthrough in COVID-19 relief negotiations late Saturday, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he believes both the House and Senate will vote on a package Sunday so long as "nothing gets in the way."Schumer and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) were finishing up details of a compromise that seemingly resolves a sticking point about the Federal Reserve's ability to set up emergency lending programs without congressional approval, which Toomey wanted to restrict. Under the deal, The Wall Street Journal reports, the central bank wouldn't lose that power, but its options would be narrower — the Fed wouldn't be able to replicate programs identical to the ones it started in March unless Congress signed off.A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the resolution means "we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses."The finer details of the $900 billion proposal are still unclear, and talks could still hit a snag over certain issues, but should it go through, per CNN, the bill is expected to include $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 direct payments for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions more for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at CNN and The Wall Street Journal.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough Trump's ultimate self-own

  • 11 Must-Buys for the Healthiest Work From Home Life in 2021

    We’re talking the best office chair on the market and the latest heated neck massager to help get you through the work dayOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest