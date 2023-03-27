A TikToker's story about a man she ghosted interviewing her for a job years later blew up. Now, she's been flooded with hate as viewers call it 'karma.'

A woman went viral on TikTok after she said she had a job interview lined up with a date she once ghosted. TikTok: @ryliejouett, Rylie Jouett

A TikToker said she had a job interview with a man she ghosted six years ago.

Almost 6,000 people responded in the comments, with many saying this was her "karma."

She told Insider she received a wave of online abuse after the video blew up.

A TikToker was faced with a barrage of hateful comments after posting a viral video about her upcoming job interview, which was hosted by a man she had once dated — and then ghosted.

On March 15, 25-year-old Rylie Jouett from Austin, Texas, posted a short video that showed her shaking her head and raising her arms in the air. In an on-screen caption she wrote, "karma is the nastiest b*itch I ever met," explaining that when she was 19 she ghosted "the nicest guy who had the best intentions for me" who turned out to be her job interviewer six years later.

Jouett told Insider in an email exchange that she made the video as she felt lots of viewers could relate to ghosting people as a teenager without considering potential future consequences.

Jouett has 6,100 followers on TikTok where she typically posts fashion and lifestyle videos. But it was her upload about the job interview that went hugely viral, receiving over 9.1 million views and just under 6,000 comments, with many viewers split on the significance of the chance reunion.

"Maybe it's not karma, it's the universe putting him in your path again," one viewer wrote in a top comment that received 2,100 likes, suggesting the surprise meeting could be good news. Other viewers seemed to agree — a further comment suggested it may be Cupid, not bad karma, at work.

However, many had a less positive outlook and suggested in stitches and comments that Jouett was getting what she deserved years later, and it would be fitting if the former date ghosted her for the interview in return.

"Unfortunately, the video ended up going a lot further than I expected, and in my opinion, landed in front of the wrong audience on TikTok," Jouett told Insider. "A lot of men were so incredibly angry at me in the comments. Thousands of comments saying that they hope I never find a job and that I become homeless."

Jouett said she received so many "horrible" responses she reported them to TikTok, who took down most of the abusive comments she was able to flag, but viewers started contacting her on other apps too. This included a threatening Instagram message in which she was told she deserved to be publicy shot, which Jouett said was "the worst thing that came of my video going viral" but said she didn't regret posting the video "because it helped propel me into the public eye."

In a series of follow-up videos, Jouett told viewers she believed she had a right to choose who she liked and who she dated, but acknowledged she could have been better at communicating that at the time. She also said the interviewer had been nothing but professional during the process.

Despite the initial reticence from her former date, who she said told her that perhaps she would be better off working at a separate location, she said she was in fact offered the job, but she won't be working with him any time soon.

"I ended up turning the offer down because I got offered a higher paying position somewhere else," Jouett told Insider. "He never responded to my message declining the offer. As far as I'm aware, he hasn't seen the video."

