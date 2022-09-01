TikTokers are telling viewers to point their genitals at the sun to 'increase your vibrations.' Experts warn against it, but 'perineum sunning' keeps going viral.

Perineum sunning is a popular wellness trend. @laurenannekennedy/TikTok; @jenn_dances4fun/TikTok/ @paulylong/TikTok

Videos about perineum sunning are getting millions of views on TikTok.

Influencers are encouraging people to expose this area to the sun to absorb its "natural energy."

Health experts say the practice has no known positive effect and could be damaging to the skin.

Videos about "perineum sunning" to increase a person's "vibrations" are gaining millions of views on TikTok, but experts say there is no evidence that the practice has any benefit, and could even be harmful.

Perineum sunning is a controversial wellness practice where a person exposes their genitals to the sun for a short period of time. While naked, some lie on their back with their legs spread wide in the air, or with their feet and hands on the ground in a variation of a yoga downward dog pose. The idea is to expose the perineum area to vitamin D in order to receive an energy boost that they say can improve sleep, concentration, and creativity.

The practice has been promoted by wellness influencers in the past, but has blown up on TikTok in recent months. The hashtag #perineumsunning (also referred to as "sunning your holes" by some creators) has over two million views on TikTok. Though many of the posts mock or question the practice, there are many popular videos that praise and encourage it.

TikToker @PaulyLong, who is considered a "raw meat influencer" received 8.5 million views on a video he posted on July 31 where he showed himself and a woman lying on their backs with their legs in the air to expose the perineum to the sun. On-screen text read, "Think about it... why would you not sun the most vital area of your body? The more you hide your body part from the sun, the weaker it will be."

Long has posted three subsequent videos espousing the benefits of perineum sunning, stating that the perineal area needs "natural energy," and that absorbing sunlight "supports bone health, lowers blood pressure, and promotes incredible mental health." Health experts previously told Insider there is also no evidence that perineum sunning has an effect on physical wellbeing.

In another video, Long said he practices perineum sunning for "10-15 minutes a day." Long did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

A TikTok creator who goes by the username @laurenannekennedy also posted about the practice on June 27. The video, which had nearly 500,000 views, shows her bending over with her head to the ground in order to expose her backside to the sun. Text on the video said, "People always ask me how I am so happy all the time. Sunning your holes for 2 minutes a day will increase your vibrations." Kennedy did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Many commenters under these posts were skeptical of the claims about the practice.

TikToker and dermatologist Dustin Portela responded to Long's claims in a video to warn against perineum sunning, and said he has removed skin cancer from the perineal area before, and that the risks of exposing your perineum are not worth it.

It's not the first time the practice has had a moment on TikTok. A creator by the name of @jenn_dances4fun encouraged perineum sunning in a video posted in 2020, where she said, "30 seconds of perineum sunning is equivalent to walking around in the sun with your clothes on all day long." The video received 6.1 million views.

In a later video, she stated that her video about perineum sunning was "a joke," but did not elaborate further. The creator did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

Wellness influencers have praised perineum sunning as far back as 2019, Insider's Lindsay Dodgson reported at the time. Instagram "healer" @MetaphysicalMeagan claimed that the practice helped her to regulate her sleep, and increased her sexual energy and creativity.

She also said it is an ancient Taoist practice that originated in the Far East. While Taoists do place an importance on the perineum, there is no evidence that perineum sunning is a part of Taoist belief, according to Healthline.

Dr Diana Gall from Doctor-4-U told Insider at the time, "Yes, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and getting your dose of Vitamin D, is beneficial for mental and physical health, but you don't need to damage your skin in the process from sun exposure."

She explained that exposing your skin directly can increase risks of skin cancer.

Dr Stephanie Ooi from MyHealthcare Clinic previously told Insider, "This is a classic example of social media medical misinformation which in some cases can be damaging or dangerous."

Lindsay Dodgson contributed to this reporting

