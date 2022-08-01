A TikToker's video of her 96-square-foot micro-apartment in Paris shows how to live in a home smaller than the average parking space

@shump_ is a TikTok creator who often posts about living in Paris. @shump_ on TikTok

A TikToker shared a tour of her micro-apartment in Paris, measuring just 96 square feet.

The space featured a small kitchen area, closet, and shower that's used as suitcase storage.

The tour drew a mixed response on TikTok, as some viewers said it looked too small to live in.

@shump_ has 11,000 TikTok followers. @shump_ on TikTok

The TikToker started off her video by showing viewers a small sink where she keeps her bathroom products.

The TikToker showed viewers where she keeps her toiletries. @shump_ on TikTok

Standing in front of a mirror at the beginning of the video, the TikToker pointed to a front door, which could be seen behind her in the mirror's reflection, and then panned her camera down to reveal a small sink that had a cabinet underneath it.

"All of my toiletry storage is here," she said, pointing to various bottles and a toothbrush that she had kept on top of the sink.

Next, the TikToker filmed a kitchen area with a small stove and fridge.

Screenshot of the kitchen area. @shump_ on TikTok

To the left of the sink, there was a small kitchen countertop, which had white cabinets above and below it.

"I have a little stove, a kettle, and a fridge, and that's about it," the TikToker said, pointing to the limited amount of space where she could store groceries and kitchenware.

A small bed could be seen by the kitchen.

Screenshot of the bed area. @shump_ on TikTok.

Next to the kitchen, the TikToker had a twin bed with cushions and blankets on it, positioned next to a dark blue wall.

"This is my little bed, and then this is a little art collage I have made from all the museums and places I have visited," she said, pointing to a number of postcards that had been stuck on the wall above the bed.

The TikToker's closet was positioned above the bed.

Screenshot of the closet area. @shump_ on TikTok

The TikToker said that directly between the kitchen countertop and bed area was a tall closet fitted into the wall, which had five compartments inside it.

She explained that this is where she usually keeps all of her clothes, even though it was currently in a bit of a "mess."

The TikToker had a desk positioned next to a large window with a view of the city.

Screenshot of the desk. @shump_ on TikTok.

Near the other end of the bed was a glass desk and a chair, which the TikToker filmed in the video.

She explained that she also uses the desk chair to hang her bags, as she needed to make extra use of the space.

Above the desk was a large window, which she said looked out onto the park. She filmed the view, saying, "If you look really closely, you can see the Eiffel tower." However, the monument appeared to be obscured by trees in the video and was not visible.

The apartment's toilet was hidden away behind two glass doors.

Screenshot of the toilet. @shump_ on TikTok

To the right of the desk was a set of double frosted glass doors, which each had a doorknob on them.

When the TikToker opened up the glass doors, she revealed a toilet seat that was hidden away from the rest of the apartment.

The TikToker said she uses her shower to double up as suitcase storage.

Screenshot of the shower. @shump_ on TikTok

The user filmed a second set of glass doors next to the toilet saying, "Behind door number two, we have my shower, which also is suitcase storage."

A large purple suitcase could be seen underneath the showerhead in the video, as the TikToker laughed.

To the right of the shower, the TikToker filmed another wall that had an art collage on it, and which was directly next to the front door, where the tour began.

The TikToker's closing remarks were that she thought her apartment was "cute," and she captioned her video, "it's small but I LOVE it."

The apartment tour drew a mixed response from viewers due to its size.

Some viewers said they thought the apartment was far too small to live in. @shump_ on TikTok

Some commenters under the video said they liked the user's apartment, because of how close it appeared to be to the city center.

"Not very many people say that they can see the Eiffel Tower from their window," one said.

However, the majority of top comments under the video seemed skeptical about how practical the tiny space would be to live in.

"I felt like I couldn't breathe whilst watching this video," one comment with 335 likes said, while another comment with 343 likes said, "Legit looks like they converted a bathroom into an apartment. Still cute and cozy though."

Several users said they disliked the fact that the toilet was relatively close to the bed in the small apartment. "You literally do a number 2 in your bedroom," one said.

It is becoming increasingly common for people to sacrifice space in exchange for living in a big city.

The TikToker says she works as an au pair in Paris. @shump_ on TikTok

As previously reported by Insider, large cities like Paris, New York, and London are often favored by real estate investors because they are so densely populated, leading to soaring housing prices due to large demand. As a result, there's been an increase in small homes, known as "micro-apartments."

There is growing social media interest in people who opt to live in small homes, with the hashtag #TinyHome amassing more than 2.4 billion views on TikTok.

Many creators have gone viral on the platform for discussing their experiences moving into small apartments, mobile homes, and vans as part of their lives in urban cities.

