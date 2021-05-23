TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

Joshua Zitser
·9 min read
Lily Ebert, left, received antisemitic comments on TikTok.
Lily Ebert, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor, received antisemitic comments on her TikTok posts. TikTok: @lilybert

  • There has been a sharp rise in the number of antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

  • The ADL said that between May 7 and May 14, 17,000 tweets used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right."

  • Jewish creators told Insider that their posts are being targeted with antisemitic abuse.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

At 97, Lily Ebert is one of the oldest Jewish creators on TikTok. She is also a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis murdered 1.5 million Jews.

Neither facts were enough to restrain the online mob looking for Jews to abuse on social media since Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza began.

After posting an innocuous TikTok video wishing her followers a restful Shabbat (Sabbath) from her London home, her great-grandson and the account's administrator said she was flooded with "messages of hate."

A "Happy Holocaust," "Peace be upon Hitler," and "Ask her if she thinks the treatment of Palestinians reminds her [of] the treatment she got in the camps" were some of the comments Ebert received.

The targeting of the Auschwitz survivor is not a one-off; the Anti-Defamation League said that between May 7 and May 14, more than 17,000 tweets could be found that used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right," Insider's Sarah Al-Arshani reported.

There has been a 500 percent increase in the number of antisemitic incidents reported in the UK since May 8, according to the Community Security Trust (CST). Around a third of the 116 incidents took place online, the charity said.

Insider spoke to several Jewish creators who described how the recent rise of anti-Jewish racism online, triggered by recent events in Israel and Gaza, has created an atmosphere so toxic that many are fearful for their safety and have considered leaving social media for good.

Read more: People were offended when Clubhouse hosted an anti-Semitic discussion on the holiest day of the year for Jews

Content about being Jewish is often spammed with antisemitic comments

The majority of recent abuse is clearly driven by the most recent escalation of violence in the Middle East, Jewish creators told Insider.

Gaza's health ministry said 232 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,900 were wounded in the conflict. Israel reported that at least 12 of its citizens died.

But Jews in the diaspora, with no ties to Israel, were being held accountable for the death and destruction, Sara Gibbs, a Jewish comedy writer from London, said.

"Ordinary Jews are blamed for the actions of a state thousands of miles away," Gibbs told Insider. "Regardless of what you feel about Israel, we don't have a collective responsibility for the actions of a foreign government. To suggest otherwise is just plain racism."

Sara Gibbs portrait
Sara Gibbs has received antisemitic abuse on Twitter. Juliet McKee

Jewish creators also said that their accounts are being spammed without even referencing the conflict, and any content identifying themselves as Jewish is often enough to attract antisemitic abuse.

Katie Rez, a Canadian YouTuber, explained how apolitical content about her Jewish identity regularly leads to her receiving hateful comments. "I'll post a video about being Jewish and then people will just be like, 'Oh, so you support killing babies.' I'm like, okay, that's uncalled for," she said.

Katie Rez, a Jewish creator
Katie Rez was targeted with antisemitic abuse for wearing a Star of David necklace. Katie Rez

In one recent incident, another YouTuber made a video that focused on her wearing a Star of David necklace. What followed was a barrage of antisemitic comments on her social media accounts, she said.

"Ew, she's a Jew," said one comment. "Death to Jews," said another.

Melinda Strauss, a TikToker with over 36,000 followers, said that her videos chronicling her life as an Orthodox Jew in New York also frequently receive racist responses. "When I'm talking about keeping kosher at Trader Joe's, why are people commenting and saying these things?" she told Insider.

Recently, her 12-year-old son became the focus of antisemitic attacks online after posting a video of him wearing a yarmulke. Commenters wrote "six million wasn't enough" - referring to the estimated number of Jews killed in the Holocaust - and told him to "get back in the oven," Strauss said.

"A video about my son's yarmulke, literally the back of my son's head, was also getting message, after message, after message of people calling him a Palestinian killer," she said.

Many Jewish TikTok and Instagram users have shared videos describing how content without a single reference to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is often targeted with comments blaming Jews for the death of Palestinians.

@queeraccoon

Reply to @ackralert

♬ original sound - Fay
@rabbisandra

Reply to @tom5457 #Antisemitism

♬ original sound - Rabbi Sandra
@schneurzsmiths

Reply to @chillingdragon1 bruh I was literally just dancing lmao #jewish #bochurstuff #jewtok #yidden #hebrew #israel #israelitiktok

♬ Congratulations - Critical Lens

It has also become increasingly common on TikTok and Instagram for users to spam videos with "Free Palestine" or emojis of the Palestinian flag on unrelated content made by Jewish creators.

"It's not antisemitic in any way to say, 'Free Palestine,'" Gibbs said. "It is antisemitic, however, to jump on a Jew's page and say, 'Free Palestine,' for absolutely no reason other than they're Jewish."

The CST said it is committed to differentiating between "general anti-Israel campaigning" and antisemitic abuse.

"It's only when the use of the "Free Palestine" slogan is targeted at blameless Jews, as often is the case on social media, that it is recorded as a potential hate crime. "If someone were to single out a random Jewish person specifically as the target, then we would count it as antisemitic because it's clearly being used in order to intimidate or harass that person," Dave Rich, head of policy at the CST, said.

Even Jewish creators who speak in support of Palestinians are harassed

Jewish creators who choose to comment on the conflict say that harassment ensues regardless of their leaning on the issue.

Rachel SJ, a Jewish TikTok creator with over 45,000 followers, said that there is a problem with the common assumption that all Jews hold the same view on the matter.

"It's interesting because I even know creators that have posted their views speaking out against Israel's actions and then on other videos they're still getting harassed in the comments," they said.

The Los Angeles influencer posted a video about how to support Palestinians, but still receives an influx of abuse on their posts.

"I'm definitely seeing a lot of hate towards Jews, probably as an attempt in solidarity or to help Palestinians, and obviously nobody wants to see other people's suffering, but targeting random Jews creates a really unsafe place," they said.

@sj_rachel

This app is not safe for Jews. There I said it. Please report. #Jew #Jewish #Jewtok #ForJewPage #JewishTiktok

♬ original sound - Rachel Sj (They > She)

Gibbs has shared a similar experience on Twitter, where she has 47,000 followers. "I find the actions of the government abhorrent and I can't and won't defend them," she said. "I understand that emotions run high when you see videos of children in distress or dead kids- but the target of the attacks is wrong."

'I've been scared to walk around in Toronto'

Gibbs has taken temporary breaks from using Twitter to protect herself from an overwhelming amount of antisemitic abuse. Other creators have said that the atmosphere online has become so toxic that they have considered deleting their accounts permanently.

"I consider it all the time," Rachel SJ said. "I talk to fellow Jewish creators about it and some of them have already left."

Rez has also weighed up deleting her YouTube channel. "I have considered it but I'm not going to, especially when it comes to antisemitism, just because I feel like it's my duty to talk about this stuff."

But her experiences online have made her increasingly afraid of real-life encounters, she said. "I've been scared to walk around in Toronto," Rez added.

There are concerns in the Jewish community that online attacks are encouraging in-person attacks.

"Grotesque displays of anti-Jewish racism should have no place on social media, yet we have found online networks rife with it, and it is now finding its way onto campuses and our streets," a spokesperson for the anti-racism charity Campaign Against Antisemitism told Insider.

Hate crimes against Jews in several cities across the world have surged in the past couple of weeks.

In Toronto, an elderly Jewish man was assaulted in Toronto while attending a pro-Palestinian event, the algemeiner reported.

A religiously aggravated assault of a rabbi led to two arrests in the United Kingdom, the Jewish News said.

Four men were arrested in London after a convoy of cars shouted racist and misogynistic abuse in a predominantly Jewish part of London, Sky News reported.

In the US, the ADL - which tracks antisemitic incidents - said in the week after the fighting in Israel and Palestine began they received 193 reports of anti-Jewish attacks.

These incidents include two cars attempting to chase down a Jewish man in Los Angeles and the beating of a 29-year-old Jewish man in New York's Times Square.

Synagogues in Tucson, Arizona, and Salt Lake City, Utah, have also been vandalized with swastikas, Fox News said.

"This should be a wake-up call to all decent people that antisemitism online and offline is spiraling out of control," the Campaign Against Antisemitism spokesperson said.

'It leaves scars on the Jewish community'

It is hoped that, with the recent news of a ceasefire on Friday, the number of antisemitic incidents might stop rising so dramatically.

"The pattern previously has been that when the conflicts in Israel end or calm down, things tend to calm down," Rich said.

But the damage dealt will still leave an impact, he added. "It leaves scars on the Jewish community and on the individual people affected by it, and those take a long time to kind of wear off."

The creators hope that recent events might encourage people to reflect.

"I hope people educate themselves about what antisemitism is and looks like in all of its many forms because it can be very subtle. It can be really hard to name and see because so much of it is normalized and prevalent," Rachel SJ said.

Strauss agreed and stressed the importance of one particular lesson. "People have to learn to separate me as a Jewish person living in New York, or a Jewish person living in California, or anywhere outside of the Middle East, from what's happening in these conflicts," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'School of Rock' almost 18 years later

    The iconic musical-comedy starring Jack Black was released in the early 2000s. Here's what the cast has been up to over the years.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Photos show Dubai princess, focus of UN concern, at malls

    Photos on social media appear to show a missing Dubai princess who months earlier described herself in a video as being held against her will out at two major malls in the city-state. The government's Dubai Media Office did not acknowledge the release of the images. The photos' pedestrian captions belie the fact that United Nations experts and human rights activists had called on Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to provide information on his daughter.

  • William Reportedly ‘Can’t Comprehend’ Why Harry Keeps Throwing the Royal Family ‘Under the Bus’

    The brothers are still at odds.

  • Royal First! Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Shares Menopause Experience: 'It Feels Like a Shackle'

    "We all talk about having babies, but nobody talks about periods, nobody talks about the menopause," the Countess of Wessex said

  • The Fed Might Start to Act Sooner to Head Off Housing Boom and Bust. What Could Happen.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”

  • SNL : Anya Taylor-Joy Hosts Season 46 Finale with First Full Audience Since COVID Pandemic

    Anya Taylor-Joy was joined on stage by first-time musical guest Lil Nas X

  • The GOP Welcomes the McCloskeys’ Sick, Sad American Dream

    BILL GREENBLATT/UPI/ShutterstockAmerica is an amazing, generous and inspiring country where even if you have nothing but white skin, rage, fake victimhood, and criminal charges, you too can have a chance to rise up and try to become a Republican senator! That’s Mark McCloskey’s American dream. He’s betting that his illegal use of a firearm to menace peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters can capture the hearts of Republican voters and win him a Senate seat in Missouri.You’ll remember Mark and his wife Patricia as the personal injury attorneys who brandished guns from the safety of their mansion’s manicured front lawn in a privileged, gated St. Louis suburb. Viral photos of McCloskey—wearing a pink polo shirt tucked into his khakis, barefoot and pointing his assault rifle at unarmed Black people—spread around the world.Sane people were horrified. Republicans were inspired by a new hero who posed as an alpha male, a tough guy like Gary Cooper, John Wayne, or John McClane, fictional models of the sort of violent, pretend masculinity that has allegedly have been canceled by “the wokes.” In MAGA world’s upside-down account, the McCloskeys were the real victims, protecting themselves from terrifying BLM rioters who’d had the audacity to walk in front of their house. That’s the story the McCloskeys told at the 2020 Republican National Convention, where they were given primetime real estate to warn the base of “Marxist liberal activities” and “criminals” who want to “abolish the suburbs.” They fueled white anxiety by staring directly at the camera and warning voters that “no matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats’ America.” Well, Trump lost, Biden was elected, and now those very same families have vaccines and stimulus checks during a devastating pandemic—but, I digress.Gun-Toting St. Louis Lawyer Denies He’s Racist: ‘My Black Clients Love Us!’As I wrote last year, their speech would have fit perfectly in Birth of a Nation, the 1915 blockbuster based on white supremacist novels that revitalized the KKK and portrayed Black people’s emancipation as a zero-sum outcome that would inevitably oppress white men and terrorize white women. Judging from McCloskey’s rhetoric and history, he’ll be an effective cultural warrior for the modern GOP and help them achieve their goal of re-birthing this nation as a country ruled by a white Christian conservative minority.Of course, McCloskey announced his campaign in an appearance with Tucker Carlson. “God came knocking on my door disguised as an angry mob. It really did wake me up,” McCloskey told his fellow elitist and gated community enthusiast. If you take his absurd metaphor to its logical conclusion, then he admitted on live television that he threatened God with a loaded weapon until God left his property. That’s neither neighborly nor Christian, but at least McCloskey stood his ground and flexed his Second Amendment rights—against the Almighty, no less! McCloskey continued to check boxes on Republican bingo by promising he’d fight all their supervillains and strawmen: critical race theory, cancel culture, Big Tech, Marxists, and so forth.The GOP’s New Heroes Are All Killers, Kooks, and CreepsLike Donald Trump, the GOP’s chosen one and golden calf, McCloskey has a long, litigious and "hostilely"—his term—history of protecting his private property. In 2020, the St. Louis Dispatch catalogued the McCloskeys’ rich history of “fighting back.” McCloskey once admitted to pointing a gun at a neighbor just to “defend" a patch of his green lawn from being mowed. He once ran off trustees who were trying to make repairs to the wall surrounding their property. He once left a note admitting to destroying bee hives planted by the neighboring Jewish Central Reform Congregation just outside his mansion’s northern wall and threatened that he’d seek a restraining order and attorney fees if they didn’t clean up the mess. The community had planned to use the honey for Rosh Hashanah events.Like conservative Supreme Court justices, McCloskey is also apparently an originalist. His neighbors accused him and his wife of trying to enforce the old written rules in the neighborhood trust agreement as a way to block gay people from living on their block. In 1992, the trustees voted to impeach his wife, Patricia McCloskey, accusing her of being anti-gay. (They have emphatically denied those accusations.)The more you think about it, Mark McCloskey is the perfect model for the modern Republican elected official. He has absolutely zero experience in politics, like Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama, a former football coach who didn’t know the three branches of the U.S. government. He seems more interested in fighting delusional cultural wars than actually legislating, which means he can take lessons from Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who didn’t so much confess as brag that “I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation" and unsurprisingly leads congressional freshmen for missing the most votes. He has "economic anxiety" which means he’ll always have a seat at the overcrowded table, flanked by Paul Gosar, a white supremacist, and every other Republican who promotes conspiracy theories about the Deep State and “replacement theory.”Meghan McCain Defends Gun Couple: ‘Defund the Police’ Narrative ‘Breeds Hysteria’Perhaps McCloskey’s most appealing trait for Republican voters is his commitment to aggression and using guns and lawsuits to get what he wants and protect what’s his. That’s catnip to a GOP base that loves the “old ultra-violence.” Only 35 Republican members of the House voted with Democrats to pursue a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that left five people dead. A majority of Republican voters believe the “Big Lie” that rallied the mob and that will undoubtedly inspire future violence and attempts to cancel free and fair elections. Republicans have elevated and adulated murderer Kyle Rittenhouse, who also illegally carried guns and used them against BLM protesters during last summer’s protests.I bet Mark McCloskey stays awake at night in his spacious estate in St Louis, tossing and turning while plagued with painful regret: Had I fired my semi-automatic weapon at the peaceful crowd of BLM protesters, I’d be a sure thing in this race, if not running for president. Trump joked about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue but I waved a gun at Black people in a video seen around the world.But McCloskey didn’t fire, and that means he has to compete against two Republican rivals, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, the disgraced former governor who blackmailed and coerced a woman into having sex with him.As you can tell, Republican voters in Missouri have a very difficult choice ahead of them when deciding which of these men best represents their values and interests. They can find comfort in knowing that at least two out of three candidates will stay on brand if they want to continue being the party of violent criminals.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Husband arrested in connection to death of Connecticut mother

    The search for a South Windsor mother who has been missing since May 10 has come to a lamentable end. On Friday, police confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson who has been charged with first degree manslaughter in connection with his wife Jessica Edwards‘ death WFSB reported. Hutchinson is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

  • Americans largely support Israel -- but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine -- though most still largely back Israel.

  • Salma Hayek Says Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Is "Extraordinary"

    "Her level of commitment—I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does."

  • Guide: Over 100 virus cases on Everest despite Nepal denials

    A coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff, an expert mountaineering guide said, giving the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials that the disease has spread to the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria, who last week became the only prominent outfitter to halt his Everest expedition due to virus fears, said Saturday one of his foreign guides and six Nepali Sherpa guides have tested positive. “I think with all the confirmed cases we know now — confirmed from (rescue) pilots, from insurance, from doctors, from expedition leaders — I have the positive tests so we can prove this,” Furtenbach told The Associated Press in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu.

  • Actor Ian Somerhalder credits wife Nikki Reed for getting him out of millions in debt

    Somerhalder described his financial situation before his wife's intervention a "true nightmare."

  • US proposes tax of at least 15% on global corporate profits

    The U.S. Treasury Department supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% — below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies. The offer comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate. The OECD estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.

  • 'SNL' season finale: Chris Rock and cast give tearful, sarcastic recap of the past year

    "Saturday Night Live" took on the pandemic, the 2020 election and the transition of returning to back to studio 8H for its 46th season.

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

  • 'Something important has broken': Jewish-Arab riots dim hopes of coexistence for Israelis

    Attacks pitted neighbor against neighbor in areas where Jews and Arabs had previously lived together in relative calm.

  • School Will Never Go Back to Normal: Here’s What’s Changed For Students Forever

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. There’s no going back. That is the consensus emerging from education leaders across the country as the nation enters a second year of schooling in a pandemic. A public school district in Arizona is looking to […]

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.