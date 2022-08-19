TikTok's in-app browser has code that could be used to track data like passwords and credit card numbers — and Apple should ramp up security to prevent it, a researcher says

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A researcher says TikTok can monitor users' keystrokes on third-party websites, including passwords and credit card numbers.

He lays partial blame on Apple, calling on the tech giant to strengthen its app store review process.

TikTok denies collecting this data but seemed to confirm it has the ability to track keystrokes.

TikTok's app includes code that could allow the company to monitor everything users type while using the app, even when they are redirected to third-party websites, resulting in the social media app's ability to see sensitive data like passwords and credit card numbers, according to a security researcher who says Apple should take action to fix the potential problem.

Felix Krause says he uncovered TikTok's ability to monitor user data through its in-app browsing feature and published his findings in a blog post on Thursday. Krause found code that showed that TikTok has the ability to monitor any keystroke a user makes - even when that user clicks on a link that redirects them to another website.

"It's the equivalent of a keylogger, which is software that monitors your keystrokes. That includes passwords, credit cards, any sensitive information could be taken from that," Krause told Insider.

Though TikTok has this system in place, Krause cautions that it does not necessarily prove they are using or even collecting this data.

TikTok denies collecting sensitive user data

TikTok vehemently denies collecting the data. During a CNN appearance in July, TikTok Americas policy executive Michael Beckerman said TikTok is "not logging what you're typing. It's an anti-spam, anti-fraud measure that checks the rhythm of the way people are typing to ensure that it's not a bot or some other malicious activity."

Krause counters that the power to collect the data is still a danger. "Let's assume that TikTok's claims are correct and they aren't collecting the data," he said. "They are claiming that they're not doing it now, but this could potentially change in the future. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but it is an option, and that is a problem on its own."

Story continues

In a statement to Insider, a TikTok spokesperson seemed to confirm the existence of the code but pushed back on Krause's report. "The report's conclusions about TikTok are incorrect and misleading. The researcher specifically says the JavaScript code does not mean our app is doing anything malicious, and admits they have no way to know what kind of data our in-app browser collects. Contrary to the report's claims, we do not collect keystroke or text inputs through this code, which is solely used for debugging, troubleshooting, and performance monitoring," a TikTok spokesperson said.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has come under fire for privacy concerns in the past. Last month, TikTok confirmed that China-based employees could access US user data through an approval process.

Krause says Apple plays a role

Krause says he believes part of this issue falls on Apple, which doesn't require apps to use its Safari browser for viewing external websites, though it recommends it. Krause said security concerns would be alleviated if TikTok used Safari instead of its own in-app browser.

"There are solutions out there that will allow TikTok to render websites inside their app while also keeping users safe and keeping their privacy intact," he said.

TikTok is not the only app that uses in-app browsing, and last week, Krause discovered code that showed Meta apps Facebook and Instagram can monitor user movements through their in-app browsing. However, Krause said Meta doesn't go as far as monitoring users' keystrokes.

"The main message here should be that those practices of in-app browsers shouldn't even be allowed... Apple should be way more strict in their app review process, they should define new rules around this. And they should prohibit any use of in-app browsers for third-party web content," Krause said.

Apple couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider