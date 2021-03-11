Tile Shop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) _ Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The stone tile retailer posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $325.1 million.

Tile Shop shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTSH

