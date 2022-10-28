Till: New movies shares story of teen murdered in Mississippi in 1955

The murder that captivated the nation during the Civil Rights Era is now being retold on the big screen. The compelling story of Emmett Till hit theaters this week.

Writer-producer Keith Beauchamp said he made a promise to Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, before her 2003 death.

“She wanted to tell the story on the big screen, the silver screen,” said Beauchamp. “It was a promise that I gave her before she passed away, that this would be something that I would continue to pursue, and hopefully ultimately be able to produce, and we were able to do it now.”

The 14-year-old Till was visiting family in the Mississippi Delta before he was brutally murdered, accused of whistling at a white woman.

“We’re still fighting for justice for Emmett Till.”

The movie shares the story of Till through the eyes of his mother, highlighting her plight to get justice for her only son.

“This is only a second component in our arsenal to really get this story out to the masses in hopes of getting the support that is needed to make sure that justice is done before it’s too late.”

Now, 67 years following Till’s death, family members say the woman whose accusations led to the teen’s violent death should be brought to justice. Back in August, a Leflore County, Miss., grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham in Till’s murder.

“I want the world to know that Carolyn is still alive, and Carolyn should be held accountable for the kidnapping and murder of Emmett Louis Till,” said Till’s cousin Deborah Watts.

The Till family has since launched a petition calling for the case to be reactivated, also demanding Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and District Attorney Dewayne Richardson request Mississippi Law Enforcement and the Leflore County Sheriff serve a warrant on Donham “wherever she may be found”.

The petition also calls for a more transparent and extensive investigation, that Donham be charged with kidnapping and murder immediately, and an apology to the Till family.

“Till” highlights an era of high racial tensions in the South and the strength of an unyielding mother.

Creators say Mamie’s name needs to be known.

“Everyone should know her name,” said Beauchamp. “It’s only through her we heard the likes of Rosa Parks and Dr. King because if not for the murder of Emmett Till, you wouldn’t have ever seen the rise of Dr. King.”

