Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAY REEVES
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmett Till
    Emmett Till
    African-American murder victim

Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.

Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her in Till's abduction, even before his mangled body was found in a river, FBI records show, yet she was never arrested or brought to trial in a case that shocked the world for its brutality.

Authorities at the time said the woman had two young children and they did not want to bother her. Donham's then-husband and another man were acquitted of murder.

Make no mistake: Relatives of Till still prefer a murder prosecution. But there is no evidence the kidnapping warrant was ever dismissed, so it could be used to arrest Donham and finally get her before a criminal court, said Jaribu Hill, an attorney working with the Till family.

“This warrant is a stepping stone toward that,” she said. “Because warrants do not expire, we want to see that warrant served on her.”

There are plenty of roadblocks. Witnesses have died in the decades since Till was lynched, and it's unclear what happened to evidence collected by investigators. Even the location of the original warrant is a mystery. It could be in boxes of old courthouse records in Leflore County, Mississippi, where the abduction occurred.

A relative of Till said it's long past time for someone to arrest Donham in Till's kidnapping, if not for the slaying itself.

“Mississippi is not the Mississippi of 1955, but it seems to still carry some of that era of protecting the white woman,” said Deborah Watts, a distant cousin of Till who runs the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

Now in her late 80s and most recently living in Raleigh, North Carolina, Donham has not commented publicly on calls for her prosecution. She did not seem to know she had been named in an arrest warrant in Till's abduction until decades later, said Dale Killinger, a retired FBI agent who questioned her more than 15 years ago.

“I think she didn’t recall it," he said. "She acted surprised.”

The Justice Department closed its most recent investigation of the killing in December, when the agency said Donham had denied an author's claim that she had recanted her claims about Till doing something improper to her in the store where she worked in the town of Money. The writer could not produce any recordings or transcripts to back up the allegation, authorities said.

Till relatives met in March with officials including District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, the lead prosecutor in Leflore County, but left unsatisfied, Watts said. “There doesn’t seem to be the determination or courage to do what needs to be done,” she said.

Richardson has been in office for about 15 years and was the first Black person to serve as president of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. He did not return phone messages or emails seeking comment about a potential kidnapping case.

Keith Beauchamp, a filmmaker whose documentary “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till” preceded a renewed Justice Department probe that ended without charges in 2007, said there's enough evidence to prosecute Donham.

“If we’re saying we are a country of truth and justice, we must get truth and justice … no matter the age or gender of the person involved,'" said Beauchamp.

Stories about the events that led to Till's killing have varied through the years, but the woman known at the time as Carolyn Bryant was always at the center of it, said author Devery Anderson, who obtained original FBI files on the case while researching his 2015 book “Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.”

Till was a 14-year-old from Chicago visiting relatives in Mississippi when he entered the store on Aug. 24, 1955; Donham, then 21, was working inside. A Till relative who was there at the time, Wheeler Parker, told The Associated Press that Till whistled at the woman. Donham testified that Till grabbed her.

Two nights later, Donham's then-husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, showed up armed at the rural home of Till's great-uncle, Mose Wright, looking for the youth.

Wright testified in 1955 that a person with a voice “lighter” than a man's identified Till from inside a pickup truck and the abductors took him away. Other evidence in FBI files indicates that earlier that night, Donham told her husband that at least two other Black men were not the right person.

Authorities already had obtained warrants charging the two men and Donham with kidnapping before Till's body was found in the Tallahatchie River, FBI files show, but police never arrested Donham.

“We aren’t going to bother the woman,” Leflore County Sheriff George Smith told reporters, “she’s got two small boys to take care of.”

Roy Bryant and Milam were quickly indicted on murder charges and they were acquitted by an all-white jury in Tallahatchie County about two weeks later.

Grand jurors in neighboring Leflore County refused to indict the men on kidnapping charges afterward, effectively ending the threat of prosecution for Roy Bryant and Milam. Both men have been dead for decades, leaving Donham as the lone survivor who was directly involved.

Killinger, the retired federal agent, said he saw neither the original warrant during his investigation nor any indication that it was ever canceled by a court, and it's unclear whether it could be used today to arrest or try Donham. Even if authorities located the original paperwork with sworn statements detailing evidence, he said, courts need witnesses to testify.

"And it’s my understanding that all those people are dead,” Killinger said.

___

Reeves is a member of AP's Race and Ethnicity team.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HUD Secretary Fudge says there will be ‘punishment’ for racial bias in home appraisals

    Last week, more than 90 federal agencies released their racial equity actions plans in response to President Joe Biden’s pledge […] The post HUD Secretary Fudge says there will be ‘punishment’ for racial bias in home appraisals appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Warsaw mayor asks for more support, coordination on Ukraine refugees

    The international community and Poland's government need to coordinate better and provide more support directly to local governments and charities helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Warsaw's mayor said on Thursday. "We need the European Union and the United Nations to step in to actually institute a full coordinating mechanism," Rafal Trzaskowski, who is a member of Poland's leading opposition grouping, the Civic Platform, told Reuters in an interview. Warsaw, along with other major urban centres in Poland such as Krakow and Wroclaw, have accepted thousands of refugees, with Warsaw's population growing by around 15% since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • The new right isn't conservative. They don't want to be.

    Forget MAGA — the right's cool kids are writing their own radicalism

  • Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

    A new Tennessee bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex.

  • Mississippi welfare agency ex-director faces new charges

    A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director has been indicted on 20 additional felony charges tied to allegations that he participated in misusing money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in the nation, including some spent to send a former pro wrestler to a luxury drug rehab facility. John Davis of Brookhaven has pleaded not guilty to the new charges of bribery, conspiracy and making false statements to the government. In early 2020, Davis and five others were charged in what the state auditor called the largest public corruption case in Mississippi in the past two decades.

  • GOP's cozy ties with Big Business unravel as DeSantis unloads on Disney

    WASHINGTON - Six years ago, Indiana's then-Gov. Mike Pence scrambled to change a "religious freedom" bill he'd just signed into law because Corporate America objected. Apple and Salesforce opposed the bill, which seemed to allow businesses to discriminate against gays and lesbians. Eli Lilly, a big employer in the state, called it "bad for Indiana and for business." Indiana's Chamber of Commerce said the law was "entirely unnecessary."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important

  • Honduras ex-president Hernández extradited to US

    Honduras extradited former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States on Thursday to face drug trafficking and weapons charges in a dramatic reversal for a leader once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on the drugs. Just three months after leaving office, a handcuffed Hernández boarded an airplane with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration bound for the United States, where he faces charges in the Southern District of New York. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Hernandez “abused his position as President of Honduras from 2014 through 2022 to operate the country as a narco-state.”

  • Benedict XVI turns 95 as book focuses on anomaly of 2 popes

    Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI turned 95 this past weekend, a significant milestone on its own but even more given he has now been a retired pope longer than he was a reigning one. To mark the occasion, a new book sets out to examine the current state of Vatican affairs not so much through the lens of Pope Francis’ nine-year papacy, but via Benedict’s nine-year retirement. Veteran Italian commentator Massimo Franco's “The Monastery,” published in Italy on Thursday, shifts the focus of most books about the Holy See by using Benedict’s retirement home in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens as the prism to view the unprecedented anomaly of having two popes, one reigning and one retired, living together in the Vatican.

  • Coal Billionaire Thohir to Use Profit Boom to Begin Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Adaro Energy, one of Indonesia’s biggest coal miners, is shifting to renewable energy after making a fortune from surging commodity prices. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetRussia Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ICBM in Warning to U.S. AlliesUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveTh

  • Lawmakers want the US to set up field hospitals for Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is calling on the Biden administration to establish field hospitals near Ukraine's border and ramp up medical support for what's expected to be a monthslong war of attrition waged by Russia. Forces aligned with Ukraine have suffered thousands of casualties since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. More than a dozen House members wrote Friday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking for the U.S. to fill gaps in Ukraine's medical infrastructure.

  • Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in day two of testimony

    Johnny Depp detailed multiple fights between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard on day two of testimony in the trial of the defamation lawsuit he filed against her. Depp alleged that Heard provoked, belittled and berated him.

  • Knoxville startup named finalist for Elon Musk's $100 million carbon removal tech prize

    More than 1,100 startups worldwide submitted proposals for how to restore Earth's carbon balance. A Tennessee-grown startup is one of 60 finalists.

  • Beijing’s pick for Hong Kong chief executive can win without YouTube

    The US tech platform, which blocked candidate John Lee's campaign channel, won't have much bearing on the race.

  • Biden’s Idaho U.S. attorney pick instrumental in prosecuting Aryan Knights gang

    Biden’s nominee has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho since 2012.

  • How Clay Guida became one of the UFC’s most beloved fighters

    Guida's the guy with the wild mop of hair, always bouncing, always moving, never able to burn off the excess energy.

  • The Veteran Who Founded We Build The Wall Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And Agreed To Pay Back More Than $17 Million

    Brian Kolfage, who raised millions of dollars to build a private border wall, admitted he plotted with others to secretly take donations to enrich himself.View Entire Post ›

  • I’m a Kentuckian, a doctor and a mother who had an abortion. I will not be silenced.

    OpEd: The rights of women to terminate pregnancy, take birth control and otherwise hold dominion over their bodies is paramount to the health and well being of women and families.

  • Two arrested in connection to Arkansas teen’s kidnapping, officials say

    PAIR ARRESTED: A Tennessee man and Mid-South woman are behind bars in connection to the Arkansas Amber Alert.

  • Wake detention officer, inmate charged in assault of 2nd inmate, sheriff’s office says

    The officer allegedly allowed an inmate to enter the cell of another inmate he had had a fight with, and assault him.

  • Carlos Ghosn 'surprised' by arrest warrant reports

    The former car boss was surprised by an international arrest warrant issued against him, his spokesperson said.