Tillman Elementary ribbon cutting event - Kirkwood
Tillman Elementary ribbon cutting event - Kirkwood
Tillman Elementary ribbon cutting event - Kirkwood
A soap-shaped stainless steel doodad that instantly removes the smell of onions (and more) from your skin? Brilliant!
This week saw the most promising ceasefire initiative since November as the Israel-Hamas war prepares to enter its fourth month. Here are other major headlines from the conflict from this week.
If you're in the market for a Fire TV device it's a good time to buy, as Amazon is having an early Valentine's Day sale.
The novelty of the UFC Apex is over, and fighters and fans are all too aware what Fight Night events at the venue signify.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
LIV Golf's new broadcast feature will offer fans a much wider range of coverage and information.
Sony announced that it will share new gameplay details and "exciting news you won't wanna miss" about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth at its next event.
She recommends ditching expensive products and sticking with this tried-and-true favorite — plus, it's 35% off.
A 26-year-old's viral video about Gen Z "aging like milk" spawned a thousand think pieces. However, one expert argues that physical aging shouldn't be this generation's main concern.
Also on deck: major savings on Adidas, Saucony, Brooks and other fan favorites.
During today's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing focused on kids' online safety, X CEO Linda Yaccarino downplayed the social network's reach among younger users, when she noted that less than 1% of the app's U.S. users were teens ages 13 through 17. When Elon Musk acquired Twitter, which has since rebranded as X, the U.S. was its largest market, ahead of Japan, India, Brazil and others. Speaking at an event last fall, Musk claimed the network overall had grown to 550 million monthly active users, though it wasn't clear if his calculations included fake accounts, like bots and spammers.
Sony's latest State of Play showcase takes place at 5PM ET. You can watch it here.
The league is moving forward after reaching an agreement with its players union.
Microsoft is the latest company to announce a major round of layoffs in its gaming division. It's cutting around 1,900 workers from its Xbox, Activision Blizzard and ZeniMax (aka Bethesda) teams.
Indie game cheerleader Day of the Devs is now an independent non-profit organization. The team says this will open up more funding avenues and help it be more transparent about its fundraising efforts.
The United States will be retroactively awarded gold in the team skating competition from the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about Usher's halftime show?
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.