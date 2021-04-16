Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $17.20, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 36.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TLRY is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.86 million, up 18.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $296.19 million. These totals would mark changes of +82.33% and +40.72%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.