Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $80.40, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $80.40, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.66% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TLRY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 12, 2019.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TLRY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TLRY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.